NAN

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Cross River governor, Donald Duke, have congratulated the Super Eagles over their 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification.

The Super Eagles were held to a 1-1 draw in their last Group E encounter with South Africa at the FNB Stadium in that country on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Atiku, Duke and other Nigerians took to twitter to applaud the Eagles who had launched themselves back to the continental championship after missing out on two consecutive editions since winning the 2013 edition.

Duke on his twitter handle @donald_duke wrote: “Congratulations to the SuperEagles on their qualification for AFCON 2019! You’ve done the nation proud!”

READ ALSO Be mindful of what you say before the children

@atiku, on his part, said “Congratulations NGSuperEagles on qualifying for the 2019 AFCON. We will be here to cheer you to victory in the coming tournament.’’

Defenders Shehu Abdullahi and Leon Balogun also appreciated the team’s gallantry.

@ LeonBalogun wrote: “We made it – AFCON 2019! South Africa really tried, but we are the Supereagles.

“I am really happy and proud to be part of this team that brought joy to so many Nigerians by “just chasing a ball.’’

“Not just back home but all over the world! Thanks for the amazing support and love always”.

@officialshehu: ” We made it. Qualified, AFCON 2019″.

Nigeria tops the group with 10 points ahead of South Africa with nine points with Libya and Seychelles on seven and one point respectively.

Seychelles have one match left in the group.