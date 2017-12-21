Atiku didn’t finance APC 2015 campaign -El-Rufai

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai, has said former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, did not, at any time, finance the All Progressive Congress’ (APC) campaigns in the 2015 general elections.

El-Rufai challenged Atiku to contest the 2019 presidential election against President Muhammadu Buhari.

He has challenged the former vice president to prove his claims.

The Kaduna state governor stated this in an interview with the Hausa Service of the Voice of America (VOA), which was monitored in Kaduna, yesterday.

He said: “We in the APC were aware from outset that Atiku was going to leave APC (and go) back to PDP in December and we thank God he left in November.

“Atiku had seen that we, in the APC, especially APC governors, had resolved to support president Buhari to run, again, in 2019. That was why he left APC, since he was only looking for where to contest for the presidency.

“Even in the 2015 APC primary election, Atiku didn’t come second, he was floored by (Senator Rabiu) Kwankwaso. So, even if president Buhari decides not to contest, Atiku knows that the APC ticket is not sure for him.

“Majority of the APC governors have endorsed president Buhari as our candidate for 2019. And, we thank God, God has continued to improve the health condition of the president. Each time I see him, I thank God and I still pray that God continues to give him sound health.

“So, by 2019, we are waiting to see Atiku contest, we are waiting to contest against him and see what happens. But, I cannot lose sleep because Atiku wants to contest, because, by God’s grace, this is the reign of president Muhammadu Buhari.

“Agreed, in politics if you lose even only one person, it should worry you, but the utterances of the former vice president that, APC used his money, who did he give the money to? For me, I know those that supported us with their money and property we used during election and I never heard the name of Atiku that he brought a dime. If Atiku said he brought money, who did he give? Let him come and say it and how much did he give and what was it used for?

“And, in fact, if Atiku brought money, I ought to know, because I was part of the leadership of the party and during campaign, myself and former governor Rotimi Amaechi were at the centre of the presidential campaign. Therefore, we were supposed to know. So, let him mention whom he gave the money and how much?”