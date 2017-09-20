Atiku backs Buhari on global support for Lake Chad region

From: Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A former Vice President and chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Alahi Atiku Abubakar, has aligned with President Muhammadu Buhari, on his message of gratitude to the international community for their efforts in the Lake Chad region.

Atiku, who reacted to President Buhari’souting at the 72nd Session of United Nations General Assembly, in New York, on Tuesday, said that the project had helped bring succour to Nigerians affected by the scourge of terrorism.

The former vice president, according to a statement issued, in Abuja, by his media office, said that it is also right that Nigeria, through President Buhari, drew the UN’s attention to the sufferings of Myanmar’s Rohingya people, cited by the UN as perhaps the world’s most persecuted minorities.

The Waziri Adamawa stressed that minorities all over the world deserve the cooperation of majority groups. In addition to calling attention to this, the former Vice President says he was convinced that Nigeria would also provide the world a good example in the way we treat our minority groups.

“It is my sincere desire that arising from President Buhari’s speech, the UN will increase its support to Nigeria and her neighbors in the Lake Chad Region as we redouble our efforts to rid the region of the scourge of terrorism and restore peace and prosperity to a once thriving zone”, he said.