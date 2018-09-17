Atiku, 2019 and Nigeria’s future

Away from the decay of human dignity and life, the Buhari-led administration in a show of ‘Petersm’ has denied every promises it made to Nigerians while seeking election and for the little it managed to ad- mit, it has done a woeful job in its execution. The anti-corruption crusade which the administration continue to portrait as its flagship has been made mockery of with selective prosecution of individuals who do not align with the aspiration of the President and recently, the new arm called “Presidency”.

Nigeria must activate the doomsday protocol, a mechanism targeted at getting us out of this bedevilling moments no matter what. We must sit down and agree on a singular mission, one which will determine our continuous existence as a people. After all, it is only when there is life that humans can have dreams.

The 2019 mission should be straight forward, getting President Buhari out and electing an individual with the right template to get us out of this wilderness. Not necessarily a Joshua but someone who will stand for something, believe in it and posses the needed will to execute it. Not an “I will, I will” but rather an “I must, I must”. We need someone to put Nigeria on the path of progress, on a new order that will ensure significant growth in every spheres of our nation’s life and most importantly, his empathetic enough to understand the sacredness of human lives. We need a Moses!

For our country to develop, we need to forgo some idle infinitesimal excuses such as age-grade. The argument around age is suiting but there has never been any correlation between the age of a leader or president and the level of development of a country, rather the convincing indicators have always bother on health status of such leader/president and the level of such leader’s intelligence and receptive mind. The 72 year-old President of the United States, Donald Trump, who in spite of his controversial procedure has continued to excel in every index of governance and the 65 year-old President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping, whose policy is moving China into world dominance, are clear examples of this argumentative abnormally. Our urgent need as a country is to create an avenue or policy to create massive jobs immediately. With an estimated 11 million jobs lost during the administration of President Buhari and the new slide of Nigeria to the number one position of the extreme poverty index in the world, we are on a ticking bomb.