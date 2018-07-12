The Sun News
ATHLETICS

Athletics championship: Jim Ovia, others for Delta fund raising

— 12th July 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A former chairman of Zenith Bank PLC, Mr. Jim Ovia, would be the chairman at the fund-raising dinner organised by the Delta State Government for the 21st edition of African Athletics Championship holding, in Asaba, from August 1, 2018.

In a statement by the Head of Media and Publicity, Olukayode Thomas, Mr. Ovia would be supported by captains of industries, bankers, diplomats and other dignitaries at the event billed for today (Thursday) at the Grand Hotel, Asaba.

The statement added that Project Consultant for the competition, Bukola Olopade, commended all the sponsors that have already signed on for the championship, urging others to follow suit because of the positive impacts of  sports on the society and general development.

 

