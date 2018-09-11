– The Sun News
Athletes proud to represent Lagos at National Youth Games

11th September 2018

Athletes representing Lagos State at the ongoing National Youth Games (NYG) in Ilorin, Kwara State have described the opportunity as a  privilege they so much cherish and are proud of.

No fewer than 158 Athletes in 25 Sports are in Ilorin, Kwara State, taking part in the 4th National Youth Games at the University of Ilorin.

The Athletes are being coordinated  by 36 seasoned coaches in individual sports (Athletics, chess, Cycling, Gymnastics, Scrabble, Swimming, Weightlifting); Combat Sports (Boxing, Judo, Karate, Taekwondo, Wrestling, wushu kung-fu); Racket Sports; (Badminton, Squash, Table Tennis);

READ ALSO ITF backs chair umpire after Serena US Open saga

Team Sports  (Basketball – Female, Beach Volleyball -male and female, Football -male, Handball -male and female); Para Sports – Para-athletics, Para powerlifting , Para Table Tennis) and Traditional sports  -Ayo and Kokowa – boys and girls).

Sulaimon Lawal, Student of Anwar -ul- Islam Model College, Agege, who is the Captain of Team Lagos Football (boys) could not hide his excitement being in a strong Team that will adorn the Lagos State colours  at the NYG.

He said he was glad to be among the Athletes who are representing Lagos State at the National Youth Games. “I am happy to be here representing Lagos and my goal is to motivate my Team mates to be successful at this Games.

My goal in life is to become a Football Star in Football, my role model is Luka Modric of Real Madrid of Spain”.
Utukpe Favour, Student of New Era Girls Junior Secondary School, Surulere Lagos, representing Lagos in Squash (female) event said that she is very delighted at being chosen to represent Lagos.

“I am very delighted that I am chosen to represent Lagos at this National Youth Games here in Ilorin and I want to make Lagos, my Coach and myself proud at this U-15 Games.

Executive Chairman, Lagos State Sports Commission, Dr. Kweku Adedayo Tandoh thanked His Excellency, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode for ensuring the youth of Lagos State compete against their peers from other states at the 2018 National Youth Games.

“On behalf of this budding talents representing Lagos State at the 4th National Youth Games (U-15) in Ilorin, I want to sincerely thank His Excellency, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode for giving them the opportunity to be at the NYG 2018.

We are happy that Lagos has a Sports loving Governor who is very passionate about grassroot sports development”, he further added.

