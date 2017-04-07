ATBU matriculates 3,888 students

FROM PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI

The Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi has matriculated a total of 3,888 fresh students for the 2016/2017 session.

The Vice Chancellor of the university Professor Saminu Abdulrahman Ibrahim disclosed this on Friday during the matriculation ceremony held at the University’s 1000 seat capacity lecture theatre.

Professor Ibrahim while giving the breakdown, said that 272 students matriculated in the faculty of Agriculture Technology, 718 in the faculty of Engineering, and Engineering Technology while 639 matriculated in the Faculty of Environmental Technology.

The VC disclosed that 545 were admitted in the faculty of Management Sciences, 950 in faculty of Sciences, 723 in the Faculty of Technology Education and 41 pioneer students of the College of Medical Sciences.

He admonished the new students to cultism, examination malpractice, improper dressing, immorality, drug abuse and other vices saying the management of the university has zero tolerance for such vices.

He urged the new students to take advantage of compulsory orientation programme for fresh students to understand the working of the system.

“Over the years, we have observed that some students who make terrible mistakes were usually the ones who did not take advantage of the orientation programme. You are therefore advised to apply yourselves diligently to the matriculation exercise and take full advantage of the orientation exercise,” Ibrahim.

He expressed gratitude that the University’s College of Medical Sciences has successfully taken off with a total of 39 out of 41 students admitted for MBBS.

‘This is remarkable in the sense that the University can now actively participate in addressing the dearth of medical doctors in the North East sub-region in particular and the country at large,” he said.

The VC advised the new students to plan as undergraduate in order to graduate successfully adding “What will help you get things done in an orderly manner will be your ability to anticipate several competing demands on your limited time and make the necessary provisions for them and allow room for flexibility,” he said.