The Sun News
Latest
19th September 2017 - Turkey foils illegal crossing attempts into Europe
19th September 2017 - WHO begins cholera vaccination drive in Borno
19th September 2017 - President Buhari’s complete statement to UN General Assembly
19th September 2017 - Bayelsa pry. sch. teachers vow to continue strike, unless…
19th September 2017 - 2019: Bayelsa stakeholders kick against alleged imposition of candidates
19th September 2017 - Notorious armed robber arrested in Bayelsa
19th September 2017 - Safe migration cannot be limited to global elite – Guterres
19th September 2017 - Fayose to Lai Mohammed: Name ‘treasury looters’ sponsoring IPOB
19th September 2017 - S’East leaders hail Shetima, Oyegun, others, mobilise for Nwoye
19th September 2017 - UNGA: US may totally destroy North Korea, Trump thunders
Home / Cover / National / President Buhari’s complete statement to UN General Assembly

President Buhari’s complete statement to UN General Assembly

— 19th September 2017

STATEMENT DELIVERED BY HIS EXCELLENCY MUHAMMADU BUHARI, PRESIDENT OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA AT THE GENERAL DEBATE OF THE 72ND SESSION OF UNITED NATIONS GENERAL ASSEMBLY, IN NEW YORK, ON TUESDAY, 19 SEPTEMBER 2017

On behalf of my country, Nigeria, I congratulate you Mr. President on your election and Mr. Gutteres on his first General Assembly outing as our Secretary-General. I assure you both of my country’s solidarity and cooperation. You will indeed need the cooperation of all member States as we are meeting during extra-ordinarily troubled and dangerous times. Let me also thank former Secretary-General Mr. Ban ki Moon for his service to the United Nations and wish him peaceful retirement.

Mr. President,

2. The previous year has witnessed many far-reaching developments. Some of the most significant events include the Iran Nuclear Deal, the Paris Climate Change Agreement and, of grave concern, the North Korean nuclear crisis.

Mr. President,

3. I must also commend the UN’s role in helping to settle thousands of innocent civilians caught in the conflicts in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan. In particular, we must collectively thank the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany under the commendable leadership of Chancellor Angela Merkel and the Governments of Italy, Greece and Turkey for assisting hundreds of thousands of refugees.

4. In an exemplary show of solidarity, the international community came together within my own region to assist the countries and communities in the Sahel and the Lake Chad regions to contain the threats posed by Al Qaida and Boko Haram.

5. We thank the Security Council for visiting the countries of the Lake Chad Basin to assess the security situation and humanitarian needs, and for pledging assistance to rebuild lives and livelihoods. Indeed, in Nigeria we are providing relief and humanitarian assistance to millions in internally displaced camps and those afflicted by terrorism, drought, floods and other natural disasters.

6. In the last year, the international community came together to focus on the need for gender equality, youth empowerment, social inclusion, and the promotion of education, creativity and innovation. The frontiers of good governance, democracy including holding free and fair elections, and enthronement of the rule of law are expanding everywhere, especially in Africa.

7. Our faith in democracy remains firm and unshaken. Our regional organisation ECOWAS came together to uphold democratic principles in The Gambia – as we had done previously in Cote D’Ivoire.

8. Through our individual national efforts, state institutions are being strengthened to promote accountability, and to combat corruption and asset recovery. These can only be achieved through the international community cooperating and providing critical assistance and material support. We shall also cooperate in addressing the growing transnational crimes such as forced labour, modern day slavery, human trafficking and cybercrime.

Mr. President,

9. These cooperative efforts should be sustained. We must collectively devise strategies and mobilise the required responses to stop fleeing ISIS fighters from mutating and infiltrating into the Sahel and the Lake Chad Basin, where there are insufficient resources and response capacity is weak.

10. This will require strong UN cooperation with regional organisations, such as the African Union, in conflict prevention and management. The UN should continue to take primary leadership of the maintenance of international peace and security by providing, in a predictable and sustainable manner, adequate funding and other enablers to regional initiatives and peacekeeping operations authorized by the Security Council.

Mr. President,

11. New conflicts should not make us lose focus on ongoing unresolved old conflicts. For example, several UN Security Council Resolutions from 1967 on the Middle East crisis remain unimplemented. Meanwhile, the suffering of the Palestinian people and the blockade of Gaza continue.

12. Additionally, we are now confronted by the desperate human rights and humanitarian situations in Yemen and most tragically in the Rakhine State of Myanmar. The Myanmar crisis is very reminiscent of what happened in Bosnia in 1995 and in Rwanda in 1994.

13. The international community cannot remain silent and not condemn the horrendous suffering caused by what, from all indications is a state-backed programme of brutal depopulation of the Rohingya inhabited areas in Myanmar on the bases of ethnicity and religion. We fully endorse the call by the Secretary-General on the Government of Myanmar to order a halt to the ongoing ethnic cleansing and ensure the safe return of the displaced Rohingya to their homes in safety and dignity.

14. In all these crises, the primary victims are the people, the most vulnerable being women and children. That is why the theme of this session: Focusing on People: Striving for Peace and Decent Life for All on a Sustainable Planet” is most apposite.

15. While the international community grapples to resolve these conflicts, we must be mindful and focus on the widening inequalities within societies, and the gap between the rich and the poor nations. These inequalities and gaps are part of the underlining root causes of competition for resources, frustration and anger leading to spiralling instability.

16. The most pressing threat to international peace and security today is the accelerated nuclear weapons development programme by North Korea. Since the Cuban missile crisis of 1962, we have never come so close to the threat of nuclear war as we have now.

17. All necessary pressure and diplomatic efforts must be brought to bear on North Korea to accept peaceful resolution of the crisis. As Hiroshima and Nagasaki painfully remind us, if we fail, the catastrophic and devastating human loss and environmental degradation cannot be imagined.

Mr. President,

18. Nigeria proposes a strong UN delegation to urgently engage the North Korean Leader. The delegation, led by the Security Council, should include members from all the regions.

19. The crisis in the Korean peninsula underscores the urgency for all member states, guided by the spirit of enthroning a safer and more peaceful world, to ratify without delay the Treaty prohibiting nuclear weapons, which will be open for signature here tomorrow.

Mr. President,

20. I end my remarks by reiterating Nigeria’s abiding commitment to the foundational principles and goals of the United Nations. Since our admission as a member state in 1960, we have always participated in all efforts to bring about global peace, security and development. Nigeria will continue to support the UN in all its efforts, including the attainment of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

I thank you.

Post Views: 45
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Tokunbo David

2 Comments

  1. Emmanuel Chukwuma Umeh 19th September 2017 at 5:56 pm
    Reply

    President Buhari’s accusing fingers, is obviously pointing back at him in regards to all the evils of marginalizations, nepotism, militarization, brutality, oppressions, suppressions and social injustices under his administration against some selected tribes in NIGERIA, including the deadly activities of the Fulani’s herdsmen criminality across the country NIGERIA, alongside of their politically-sponsored Boko-Haran terrorism in the Northern NIGERIA!

    The Military python dance sponsored revengeful mission against the people of the South-East and South-South by the Northern political cabals, is another issue that portrays President Buhari as a hypocrite before the UN gathering!

    He wants to remove a rug from other people’s eyes when he has big plank in his own eyes as the Holy Bible says, which is pure hypocrisy on his part!

    • Ovuakporoye Abegha 19th September 2017 at 6:03 pm
      Reply

      My brother, I don’t understand this man o! Why did he ever come back as head of state???????????

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

WHO begins cholera vaccination drive in Borno

— 19th September 2017

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says it will in partnership with the Nigerian Government vaccinate people over the age of one years in Borno against cholera outbreak. Dr Wondi Alemu, the WHO Representative in Nigeria, said in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday that the vaccination was expected to target over 915,000 people in the…

  • President Buhari’s complete statement to UN General Assembly

    — 19th September 2017

    STATEMENT DELIVERED BY HIS EXCELLENCY MUHAMMADU BUHARI, PRESIDENT OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA AT THE GENERAL DEBATE OF THE 72ND SESSION OF UNITED NATIONS GENERAL ASSEMBLY, IN NEW YORK, ON TUESDAY, 19 SEPTEMBER 2017 On behalf of my country, Nigeria, I congratulate you Mr. President on your election and Mr. Gutteres on his first…

  • Bayelsa pry. sch. teachers vow to continue strike, unless…

    — 19th September 2017

    From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Primary school teachers in Bayelsa State have declared that the industrial action they embarked upon due to non-payment of salaries would not end until their plight are addressed. Governor Henry Seriake Dickson had bemoaned the plight of the primary school teachers in the state, noting that the state government was willing…

  • 2019: Bayelsa stakeholders kick against alleged imposition of candidates

    — 19th September 2017

    From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Stakeholders in Bayelsa State, on Tuesday, vowed to resist all attempts to impose candidates by political parties in the 2019 elections and the 2020 governorship election. The stakeholders, in a coalition named Campaign for Development and Democracy in Bayelsa State (CDDB), comprising of notable politicians, civil servants, students, market women, Civil…

  • Notorious armed robber arrested in Bayelsa

    — 19th September 2017

    From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The community policing championed by the Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State, Mr. Asuquo Amba, is yielding fruits with the arrest of a notorious armed robbe, Akim Fente, in Nembe. Fente according to investigations in Nembe had allegedly led his gang members to terrorize the people of Nembe Kingdom. He had been…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share