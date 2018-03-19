The Sun News
At thanksgiving service, Obiano dedicates victory to Tansi

— 19th March 2018

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has attributed his victory in the November 18, 2017 election to the miracle of the Blessed Father Iwene Tansi and called on the Papacy to beatify the late Tansi as a Saint.

Obiano said his 21 over 21 result was Tansi’s miracle hence, Rome should not wait for another miracle to beatify Father Tansi.

He said this during a special thanksgiving service for the inauguration of his second term, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cathedral, Awka, officiated by the Catholic Archbishop of Onitsha and Metropolitan See of Onitsha Ecclesiastical Province, Most Rev. Valerian Okeke.

“Father Tansi should be made a saint now, what other miracle we are waiting for? This one is so clear.

“The Bishops, if you want, I will write to Rome for them to come and see Tansi miracle; 21 over 21 and they are looking for another miracle? There is none greater than this.

“So Bishop, please send message across to Rome, this miracle of 21 over 21 is enough for Tansi to be a saint.”

Obiano expressed gratitude to the people of the state and urged them to uphold his government in prayers as only prayers would assist it overcome.

“When you put your trust in God, God will work for you. We have put our trust in God and God will surely continue to work for us.

“These four years we have just entered would be better than the past,” said Obiano.

Earlier, in his homily, titled “A new covenant with the house of Israel,” the Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor, commended Obiano for starting with God and urged him to see the social contract with the people of Anambra to a logical conclusion so as to honour the trust and confidence of the people as expressed by the 21 over 21 result.

He asked Obiano nd his deputy, Dr. Nkem Okeke, who also attended the church service with his wife, to ensure selfless service to the people of the state and emulate Jesus Christ by making sacrifices.

On national issues, the bishop kicked against the directive of the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to disarm vigilante groups from bearing firearms.

He described the order as “suspicious and absurd, especially in Anambra where groups are working well, contributing to the security feat of the state.”

Ezeokafor said even if such order would have effect, “it should not be extended to the South, especially the South East, where local vigilante operatives have helped a great deal in fighting hoodlums with their authorised arms.

 “I doubt if a state like Anambra has need for such directive. Anambra is one of the safest, if not the most secured state in Nigeria. Why try to deprive us this security we are enjoying down here? Why ask the vigilante operatives to return their guns? 

 “I think they should allow reasonable and responsible individuals to own guns.

“Asking people to surrender their guns is to leave them at the mercy of their enemies. Such directive will be more effective in the North East.”

About author

Uche Atuma

Latest

2019: Lawyers fight over polls sequence

— 19th March 2018

Ismail Omipidan The raging controversy over re-ordering of the 2019 General Elections continued over the weekend with lawyers taking divergent positions, even as the Executive and Legislature continue to bicker over the development. The National Assembly had passed an amendment to the Electoral Act, to among other things, alter the sequence of elections in the…

  • DSS arrests kidnappers, gunrunners terrorising Benue, Taraba, South East

    — 19th March 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The Department of State Services (DSS) has announced the arrest of several kidnap, armed banditry and gunrunning syndicates responsible for the booming illicit arms supply business, which has sustained the crises in Taraba, Benue, Plateau and Nasarawa states. In a statement signed by the agency’s spokesperson, Tony Opuiyo, the service noted that…

  • N103m fraud: Pay officer jailed 127 years

    — 19th March 2018

    James Ojo, Abuja A federal pay officer, Mr. Lawal Wilson Olusegun, will spend the next 127 years in prison after being found guilty of diverting N103 million meant for infrastructural development and meal subsidies of three federal government colleges. The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), which investigated and prosecuted the pay officer, got…

  • At thanksgiving service, Obiano dedicates victory to Tansi

    — 19th March 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has attributed his victory in the November 18, 2017 election to the miracle of the Blessed Father Iwene Tansi and called on the Papacy to beatify the late Tansi as a Saint. Obiano said his 21 over 21 result was Tansi’s miracle hence, Rome should not…

  • I8 die in Lagos-Ibadan expressway crashes

    — 19th March 2018

    A fatal accident yesterday evening, along Lagos–Ibadan Expressway left 18 passengers dead, and a survivor with injuries. The accident, which occurred around 6:30pm, at the Alapako corridor of the  expressway, involved a Nissan Xterra Sport Utility Vehicle marked  KJA  278 DS, an unmarked  Ford and a bus with registration number GGE 873 XU. Operatives of the…

