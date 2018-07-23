– The Sun News
At last, Imo APC elects new Chairman

23rd July 2018

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

After series of crises that marred the congress elections of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State, the party, on Monday, elected a new State Chairman, Mr. Daniel Nwafor, at a well attended state Congress held openly at the Imo International Convention Centre (IICC), Owerri.

Chairman of the Congress Committee, Ojo Adesayo, in his speech after the election, expressed satisfaction over the conduct of the exercise, observing that it was done according to the rules of the party.

Adesayo noted that members of the committee worked tirelessly to ensure a successful and  hitch-free, election.

He urged the newly elected members to work in harmony   and bring back all aggrieved members of the party.

Ojo also tasked the State Working Committee to ensure that they reposition the party ahead of the 2019 general elections, so that the party will record landslide victory at all levels.

Nwafor, in his speech shortly after his inauguration by the Chairman of the Congress Committee, pledged to reconcile aggrieved member of the party, even as he vowed to carry all members along.

He stated that the State Working Committee would swing into action by constituting a reconciliation committee that will reach out to all aggrieved members to settle all their differences.

Nwafor also assured that the new state leadership under him would deliver the party 100 percent in the 2019 elections, both at the state and national levels .

“We are going to embark on aggressive membership drive to further strengthen our party and position it for victory, we assure Mr President that we would deliver, nothing shall stop our victory.

“We are not going to leave anyone behind we are going to run an inclusive administration that will give every member equal opportunities.

“We are also going to quickly put machinery in motion to reach out to all aggrieved members of our great party so that together we can make our party greater.”

Leader of the  Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),  monitoring team in the state, Sir Victor Nnwokeabia who monitored the election in his speech expressed satisfaction with the conduct , affirming that the exercise met with the provisions of the constitution of the party.

He said, “We are here in compliance with the Electoral Act which mandates INEC to monitor activities of political parties including congresses of this nature and we are satisfied with the conduct of the APC State Congress held in Imo today”.

Earlier, in his speech, Governor Rochas Okorocha, who participated in the exercise, described the election  it as a  ‘legitimate exercise’, unlike the previous one held.

Okorocha’s words, “You can see with the turnout today that this is the legitimate Congress because when you are allow the party members choose their leaders, it will deepen internal democracy”.

He congratulated the elected party officials and charged them to work hard and conduct the affairs of the party in line with constitution.

The 27 elected Local Government Chairmen were immediately sworn-in by the State Chairman.

It will be recalled that the Federal High Court sitting in Owerri, had ordered for fresh congresses in the state, after it nullified the one earlier conducted by a faction of the party for flouting the provisions of the constitution of the party.

The party consequently rescheduled the Ward, Local Government and State Congresses in the state in compliance with the Court judgment.

