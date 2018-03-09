The Sun News
Home / National / At 61, Osinbajo prays for greater, prosperous, peaceful Nigeria

At 61, Osinbajo prays for greater, prosperous, peaceful Nigeria

— 9th March 2018

• Buhari, Tinubu extol vice president on loyalty

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, prayed for a greater, prosperous and peaceful Nigeria when he turned 61, yesterday.

Osinbajo got a surprise birthday celebration by few members of the Federal Executive Council, led by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Ministers of Water Resources, Suliaman Adam; Budget and National Planning, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emiefele, Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Ita Enang, and his staff and aides.

In his remarks, Osinbajo said: “I am grateful to God for preserving my life. It’s just exciting to be one year older. I think we are gradually getting to that class of individuals who are called senior citizens and I think, in some way, it places greater responsibility. But, I am immensely grateful to God and thank everyone for the surprise.”

On his prayer for Nigeria as he turns 60, Osinbajo said: “I pray that our country will be greater and greater, that it will prosper and that, we will experience true joy and true peace.”

Osinbajo later took pictures with the FEC representatives, aides as well as women to mark the international day for women.

The 61-hour non-stop-praise concert in commemoration of his 61st birthday celebration earlier announced by the The Chaplain of the Aso Villa Chapel, Pastor Seyi Malomo, was reportedly cancelled.

The event was to be jointly organised by the Aso Villa Chapel and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari joined Nigerians in wishing his deputy, Osinbajo a happy birthday.

In a message posted on his Twitter handle, @MBuhari, the president thanked Osinbajo for being a loyal and dependable partner.

“Happy 61st Birthday, @ProfOsinbajo. Thank you for being a loyal and dependable partner on this journey.I join millions of your friends and well-wishers around the world to wish you many more years of service to God, to Nigeria, and to humanity.”

Similarly, National Leader  of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, acknowledged that high office has not changed the vice president.

Tinubu said Osinbajo’s life has been one of commitment to the principles of justice, honesty and equality of all people.

In a personal letter to the vice president, Tinubu said: “My dear Yemi, I congratulate you today on your 61st birthday.

“Your birthday also gives me the chance to tell you that the respect and affection I have for you, as a brother and friend, are deep and abiding.Your life has been one of commitment to the principles of justice, honesty, fairness and equality of all people under God.

“As a lawyer, you plied your knowledge of the law to advance the welfare of the common man and, thus, protect those ideals and beliefs integral to the exercise of our collective humanity.”

“During your eight years as Lagos State attorney general and commissioner for Justice, you continued to stand for profound and worthy causes just as you did in private practice. You did not allow high office to change you or dilute your humanity…

“Holding the office of vice president has not changed you. You remain as humble, as brilliant and as committed to performance as you have ever been. Your performance and service to the nation is a source of pride to those who know you.

“Along with President Muhammadu Buhari, you have helped to show that assumption of high office does not have to lower one’s sense of morality or lessen their humanity.”

“Thank you for being a champion for those who are without. Thank you for your service to the country. Thank you for your loyalty to President Buhari.

“May God grant you more years, good health, strength and wisdom.”

