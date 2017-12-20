At 55, Saraki’s a distinguished Nigerian – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki as he celebrated his 55th birthday.

In a birthday message, President Buhari described Saraki as a distinguished Nigerian who had made his mark in the political scene of Nigeria.

President Buhari wrote on his twitter handle @MBuhari: “Happy 55th birthday to @bukolasaraki. I join members of the National Assembly, friends and family in celebrating a distinguished Nigerian who has made his mark on the political scene.

“May God grant him more years of good health, wisdom and fulfillment in the service of Nigeria.”

Saraki who turned 55 on Tuesday was also celebrated by his colleagues and leadership of the Senate, leadership of the House of Representatives as well as other eminent Nigerians and members of staff.

The leadership of the House of Representatives led by Speaker, Yakubu Dogara also celebrated with Saraki in his office at the National Assembly Complex.

Aides to the President of the Senate also celebrated with him. (NAN)