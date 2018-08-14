– The Sun News
Latest
14th August 2018 - ASUU urges Ajimobi, Aregbesola to save LAUTECH from collapse
14th August 2018 - Atletico appoints Griezmann vice-captain
14th August 2018 - France 2018: Falconets set up Spain q/finals clash
14th August 2018 - Super highway, super headache
14th August 2018 - Ahmed Musa scores debut goal for Al Nassr
14th August 2018 - Moses confident of starting X1 against Arsenal
14th August 2018 - The World Bank, IMF warning against excessive borrowing
14th August 2018 - Mainstreaming gender and child issues in health care
14th August 2018 - Dangers of intra-party crisis to Nigeria’s democracy
14th August 2018 - Willian: I wouldn’t have stayed under Conte
Home / National / ASUU urges Ajimobi, Aregbesola to save LAUTECH from collapse
ASUU

ASUU urges Ajimobi, Aregbesola to save LAUTECH from collapse

— 14th August 2018

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has raised the alarm that Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomosho, is on the brinks of collapse.

The union said the development at the institution was due to neglect by the two owner-states, Oyo and Osun occasioned by poor funding, understaffing, non-payment of staff salaries and lack of welfare package for the staff.

ASUU said if urgent action is not taken by the states to adequately fund the institution, it would soon go moribund.

The union members, led by the Zonal Coordinator, Ibadan Zone of ASUU, Dr. Ade Adejumo, stated this yesterday in Osogbo, the state capital, while addressing newsmen on the staff salary and poor funding crisis that had hit the university.

He said members of the union are being owed 10 months salary arrears as well as arrears of promotion allowances.

Adejumo lamented that the non-payment of salaries and welfare package had made life unbearable for the members and added that consequently, many lecturers had resigned to seek greener pastures elsewhere, while many more had retired.

Adejumo disclosed that the school was grossly understaffed as there has not been replacements to fill the vacancies.

The union, therefore, called on Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State and his Osun State counterpart, Rauf Aregbesola, to let the public know if they could no longer fund the university, instead of running an institution that cannot cater for the staff’s welfare, or pay them salary as at when due.

ASUU condemned the governors’ claim of inability to fund the school because they are surviving on Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

“They should come out and disclose their plans for LAUTECH. If they want to liquidate the university, they should be bold enough to tell the whole world that they are liquidating the university,” Adejumo said.

READS ALSO: Atletico appoints Griezmann vice-captain

The union also ruled out the option of increment of tuition fee as a way out of the poor funding crisis.

It argued that such a move would force poor students out of school, which consequence would be increased spate of prostitution, armed robbery and diverse forms of criminality.

“We are currently on two weeks warning strike. We are calling the attention of the public and the-two owner states to the fact that LAUTECH is on the brink of final disintegration.

“We are not so much concerned about almost 10 months arrears of salary and promotion arrears. We are concerned about the non-funding of the university. It is no longer inadequate funding, it is non-funding,” Adejumo said.

The union also lamented that the Memorandum of Action (MoA) signed by both government and the union before the last industrial action by the members was called off had not been respected by the government.

READ ALSO: France 2018: Falconets set up Spain q/finals clash

“As it is now, the governors have turned their back on the university,” Adejumo said.

Adejumo disclosed that the members of the union had proceeded on a two-week warning strike to give an opportunity to Governors Ajumobi and Aregbesola to do the needful.

The union, however, called on the public to prevail on the governors to urgently address the situation before the university goes into oblivion.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ASUU

ASUU urges Ajimobi, Aregbesola to save LAUTECH from collapse

— 14th August 2018

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has raised the alarm that Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomosho, is on the brinks of collapse. The union said the development at the institution was due to neglect by the two owner-states, Oyo and Osun occasioned by poor funding, understaffing, non-payment of staff…

  • MEETING

    Again, APC senators in crucial meeting with Oshiomhole

    — 14th August 2018

    • As NASS aborts reconvening Fred Itua, Abuja Following the abortion of the much-touted National Assembly reconvening, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole and senators of the ruling party, last night met in Abuja, for the fifth time since his emergence in June. Although the meeting was still ongoing at press time,…

  • PDP SENATORS

    PDP senators go to court

    — 14th August 2018

    – PDP Senators seek order to stop Saraki’s impeachment Godwin Tsa, Abuja The alleged plot to sack the leadership of the Senate took a legal dimension with a suit by senators Rafiu Adebayo (Kwara South) and Isa Misau (Bauchi Central) against the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, the Inspector General of…

  • RECONVENING

    Saraki visits Obasanjo, keeps mum on NASS reconvening date

    — 14th August 2018

    In a brief chat with reporters shortly before his departure, Saraki, who kept mum on the reconvening date of the National Assembly Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, on Monday evening, paid a visit to the former President, Olusegun Obasanjo. The visit lasted about two hours behind closed doors.It took place at…

  • 2019 JOINT TICKET

    2019: It’ll be Buhari/Osinbajo joint-ticket – Presidency

    — 14th August 2018

    The presidential media said added that ruling party was still very much popular and that Nigerians have just endorsed Buhari and Osinbajo joint ticket. • Says APC victories in weekend’s by-elections confirm popularity Juliana Taiwo- Obalonye, Abuja The Presidency has confirmed that it will, again, be a joint-ticket in 2019 presidential election, as Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share