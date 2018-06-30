The Sun News
Latest
30th June 2018 - ASUU says higher degrees not impacting lives in Nigeria
30th June 2018 - Expect nationwide moderate rains on Saturday – NiMet
30th June 2018 - D’Tigers crush Uganda in Opening game
30th June 2018 - Biafra: Why Igbo need IPOB – Prof Nwala
30th June 2018 - France vs Argentina: 3 changes Didier Deschamps should make
30th June 2018 - How to enjoy coleslaw
30th June 2018 - Wale Adebayo: Saddest day of my life
30th June 2018 - Wedding Day: ‘If I could do it again’
30th June 2018 - Soul mates: Are we really meant for one person?
30th June 2018 - Tanwa Newbold: ‘Why I left banking for business’
Home / National / ASUU says higher degrees not impacting lives in Nigeria

ASUU says higher degrees not impacting lives in Nigeria

— 30th June 2018

NAN

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) said the craze for the acquisition of higher degrees in the country had not impacted enough on national growth and transformation.

The chairman of the University of Lagos chapter of the union, Dr Dele Ashiru, made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

According to him, the craze for higher degrees such as Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) and others has not had any significant impact on the needs of the society.

He said rather than go after higher degrees; Nigerians should venture into technical and vocational studies for skills acquisition that would directly impact lives.

“Yes, it is desirable for the system to produce holders of higher degrees, especially PhDs, but PhDs for what?

“I think we should refocus and restructure our education system so that it will be more relevant to our society rather than award higher degrees.

“Come to think of it, all the people that have acquired PhDs in Nigeria, let us carry out a forensic audit of what they are giving back to the society.

“Most people are running after the acquisition of these degrees for selfish motives. They feel for instance, that it is a requisite for their progression in life or a ticket for fulfilled life,” he said.

He added that, regrettably, such development was only peculiar to a country like Nigeria.

Ashiru noted that the way out was to pump enough funds into the vocational and technical education as well as meaningful research for socio-economic and political development.

He said successful Nigerians who had acquired wealth legitimately or otherwise should pump part of such money into the education system.

“Government should also plough back all retrieved monies acquired by individuals through illegal means to the education sector.

“It it time for us to re-engineer, refocus and restructure the system.

“We must start our quest for accelerated national transformation with our education system, because no society can rise beyond the level of its education system,” the unionist said.

According to him, development is a concerted effort and only the people can develop themselves.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ASUU says higher degrees not impacting lives in Nigeria

— 30th June 2018

NAN The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) said the craze for the acquisition of higher degrees in the country had not impacted enough on national growth and transformation. The chairman of the University of Lagos chapter of the union, Dr Dele Ashiru, made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria…

  • Expect nationwide moderate rains on Saturday – NiMet

    — 30th June 2018

    NAN The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted prospects of moderate rains over the central states of the country throughout Saturday. NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Friday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 29 to 34 and 18 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively. The agency…

  • Biafra: Why Igbo need IPOB – Prof Nwala

    — 30th June 2018

    President of Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF), Prof Uzodinma Nwala has has said that it is in the interest of Ndigbo to have Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) de-proscribed and declassified as a terrorist organisation. According to him, Ndigbo will be able to inte￾grate IPOB and other pro-Biafra organisations as instruments of development and freedom, add￾ing that…

  • CASUAL CHIC

    Casual but chic

    — 30th June 2018

    Vivian Onyebukwa When time comes for new items which will brighten your closet and add colour to casual wears, the perfect solution can be a collection of casual tops. Not only can casual tops increase a casual wardrobe’s usefulness, they can also add a sense of style to an otherwise ordinary collection of play clothes….

  • CRIMINAL - RAPE - OLD WOMEN

    Crime: Why we kidnap and rape old women – Suspect confesses

    — 30th June 2018

    Ngozi Uwujare Detectives attached to the Anti-kidnapping Squad, Imo State Police Command have arrested a suspected kidnapper, Nnamdi Ethelbert Ogidi who has a record of kidnapping elderly women. Ogidi, age 34, confessed to the police that he and gang members who are currently at large have abducted several persons out of which 15 of them…

Archive

June 2018
S M T W T F S
« May    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share