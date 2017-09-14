ASUU rejects sack of LASU branch chairman, deputy

• May suspend strike soon

By Gabriel Dike

the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has rejected the sack of Lagos State University (LASU) branch chairman and his deputy, over alleged misconduct.

The union alleged that the decision did not follow due process and was manipulated for political reasons as members of the governing council did not see a copy of the report and that it was not discussed at the council meeting, last week.

The Prof. Adebayo Ninolowo-led governing council had, last Thursday, approved the recommendations of the joint council/Senate committee and sacked 17 staff, including ASUU-LASU Chairman, Dr. Isaac Oyewunmi and his deputy, Dr. Adebowale Adeyemi-Suenu for alleged misconduct.

Addressing newsmen in LASU, ASUU Zonal Coordinator, Lagos, Prof. Olusiji Sowande, condemned the council’s decision over dismissal of the branch chairman and his deputy.

However, a drama played out at the venue as some members were opposed to the briefing, and insisted that their views were not sought before newsmen were invited. For over one hour, the aggrieved members stood their ground and delayed the take-off of the briefing.

Dean, Faculty of Arts, Prof. Leke Fakoya, Dr. Patrick Adegbuyi and others vehemently opposed the briefing and defended the decision of the governing council.

Majority of members at the congress queued behind the sacked chairman and the decision of the Lagos zone to brief newsmen on the position of ASUU. Senior professors calmed the situation and appealed for unity among members.

The zonal coordinator condemned attempts by the university management to forcefully eject the sacked union’s officials from the secretariat as well as university premises. He also kicked against plan to change the leadership of the union.

Meanwhile, indications emerged yesterday that the four-week old indefinite strike by ASUU may be suspended soon as various branches are voting (referendum) based on Federal Government’s offer.

Branch chairmen yesterday presided over congress to determine whether to suspend the strike and are expected to submit the outcome tomorrow at National Executive Council (NEC), in Abuja.

At the emergency NEC tomorrow, decision will be taken, whether to suspend the strike or continue but, several union members told Daily Sun they are in favour of suspending the industrial action.