Home / National / ASUU OAU petitions varsity over assault, threat to members

ASUU OAU petitions varsity over assault, threat to members

— 12th December 2017

By Gabriel Dike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Obafemi Awolowo University branch Ile-Ife has petitioned the management alleging assault, physical attack and battery of 10 members by the striking non- teaching staff.

The petition dated December 2 and signed by the chairman, caretaker committee of ASUU OAU, Dr. Niyi Sunmonu, was addressed to the Vice Chancellor, Prof Eyitope Ogunbodede.

ASUU alleged that the physical attack, threat and assault of its ten members took place on Tuesday and Wednesday, November 28 and 29 on campus by the non-teaching staff of the university.

The union listed members affected to include Dr. O. Owoyomi, department of chemistry, Prof A.A. Idowu, faculty of law, Prof A.O. Ologunde, management and accounting, Dr. R. Sakpere, management and account ting, Dr. Bolutife Olofinjana, Physics and engineering physics, Dr. Adewale Ajao, physics engineering, Dr. A.A. Adepelumi, geology, Dr. Emmanuel Ariyibi, physics and engineering physics, Dr. (Mrs.) b.O. Oyebamiji, animal science and Prof K.O. Osotimehin, management accounting.

Sunmonu said members of the Senior Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non Academic Staff Union (NASU) and National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) fingered in the act be brought to justice to serve as a deterrent against future occurrence in the interest of peace in the university.

In a swift reaction, the university management in a memo dated December 6, demanded explanation from the Joint Action Committee (JAC) made up of the three non-teaching staff on ASUU’s claim of assault, physical attack and threat to its members.

The letter signed by an acting director, VC’s office, Mr. M.I. Omosule, sought explanation on harassment of academic within and outside the campus, block of major roads and locking of university gates thus preventing people from carrying out their normal duties.

Others includes harassment of staff at the university health centre and shutting down the facilities without regards for health and safety of the university community, blocking link road to OAU teaching hospital and preventing workers and those who required emergency treatment from gaining access to the hospital, tampering with electrical installation, disrupting power supply, cutting off water supply to university community.

Also, the university management demanded why SSANU, NASU and NAAT members sent away porters from halls of residence and intimidating students, lacing offices with fetish objects to intimidate staff, students and visitors, preventing banks and commercial enterprises located on campus fro operating.

In a related development, branch chairman of ASUU University of Ibadan (UI), Dr. Deji Omole, confirmed to Daily Sun that the non academic staff of UI threatened him and other ASUU members during their national strike.

Dr. Omole said ASUU was not the one that shared the money but the federal government through the appropriate ministry and agency and wondered why his members should be threatened.

In swift reaction, SSANU OAU branch chairman, Mr. Ademola Oketunde, said JAC is not are of any report of assault, threat and battery on anybody stating ‘’ the strike is not against anybody nor are we fighting ASUU. We are protesting the unfair sharing of N23billion on earned allowance’’.

Oketunde reiterated that the industrial action is not against any individual in the university system rather against the Federal Government noting that in 2013 JAC fought for N30billion and ASUU was not part of it but its members received the lion share.

‘’I am not aware of any assault, physical attack and battery on anybody during our protest against the skewed sharing formula. We are not fighting ASUU but agitating for our right’’, he explained.

Post Views: 10
