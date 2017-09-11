ASUU NEC meets to consider FG offer

By Gabriel Dike

An emergency National Executive Council (NEC) of Academic Staff Un ion of Universities (ASUU) will meet between Monday night and Tuesday to consider the Federal Government offer.

The leadership of ASUU yesterday invited branch chairmen to Abuja for an emergency NEC meeting to discuss the outcome of its meeting with government team. If the offer is favourable, NEC will call of the four week-old strike.

ASUU had promised government team comprises of Minister of Labour and Productivity, Senator Chris Ngige and Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu that it will consult with NEC before taking a position on the on going strike based on government offer.

A member of ASUU NEC told Daily Sun that the meeting will start this evening (Mon day) till tomorrow and the leadership will present government offer to NEC members to take decision.

ASUU members nationwide embarked on an indefinite strike on Monday, August 14 accusing the Federal Government of failure to redeem the terms of agreement signed in 2009 and Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) endorsed by both parties in 2012.