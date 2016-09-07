ASUU kicks against 2nd bailout to states

By Gabriel Dike

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has opposed a second bailout proposal to states.

ASUU National President, Prof. Abiodun Ogunyemi said at a symposium organised by ASUU University of Lagos branch that governors must account forwhat they did with first bailout and other statutory funds accruing to states.

Ogunyemi faulted the request of a second bailout on the grounds that “they have not been able to account for the first tranche and other allocations accruable to the states.

The idea of a bailout is not totally bad but governors must account for the funds, if they cannot explain how the bailout and other state funds, then they are not entitled to another bailout, he said.

Also, ASUU and Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) are planning a national conference on economic recession.

On the call for resignation of Buhari’s economic team, he said ASUU will not join the bag wagon that the economic team should resign but proffer solutions on how the economy can move forward.

Ogunyemi said an economic summit was in the pipeline and that NLC has agreed to join forces with ASUU to find solutions to the crisis.

According to him, ASUU and NLC are seriously planning to call a national conference to proffer solution the current economy recession in the country.

Ogunyemi blamed the current economic crisis on the lack of foresight by successive governments who were agents of International Monetary Fund (IMF), and World Bank.

Chairman, UNILAG – ASUU chapter, Dr. Adelaja Odukoya, said for 30 years now Nigeria took a particular part of economic direction that government thinks is innovative and creative but it is liar.

He explained that ASUU has the duty to educate Nigerians on the way forward and how to come out of the recession.

Former ASUU president, Dr. Dipo Fashina who was chairman of the occasion said Nigeria has to join hands with other nations to do way with neo-liberalism which is now a dying concept.

Fashina advocated for the replacement of neo-liberalism with Socialism stating that neo-liberalism not can be replaced with another neo-liberalism