After a long drawn battle with threats of fire and brimstones, the organised labour alongside private sector suspended its proposed mass actions over their demand for a N30,000 minimum wage as President Muhammadu Buhari received the report of the Tripartite Committee of the National Minimum Wage. Even if the Federal Government accepted the offer as assumed, it has to follow due process, particularly, legislative actions for it to become effective.

Obviously, the Nigerian workers deserve improved package far above the existing N18, 000 benchmark. While the heat was temporarily put under control, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) grounded academic activities by strike action, all clamouring for one thing: workers welfare. To say the least, the proposed increment is justifiable. However, the issue is not the justification, but essentially the sustainability of the demands. The reason is simple. A lot of state governments still struggle to fulfill their obligation of paying their workforce the existing rate. The looming danger, therefore, if adequate preventative measure is not put in place, is sack of workers. Therefore, as the negotiations continue between the government, organised labour and private sector alongside the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the resources for implementing the new wage structure should also extensively be given a premium consideration.

It must be noted that labour unions in the country, over the years, have remained visibly weak and self-centred when it comes to general issues. Labour unions are never bothered about odd developments in the polity as their counterparts in other nations. For example, each of the 109 senators in the Senate merrily cruises home with outrageous N13.5 million monthly running-cost, separate from salaries and constituency projects annually budgeted at N200 million that are never accounted for since 1999. Ditto at the House of Representatives, with 360 members. Yet, the labour unions remained tight-lipped and unperturbed but continually clamour for commensurable welfare packages.