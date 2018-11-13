The crisis took a new turn as some aggrieved members formed a parallel body called Congress of Nigeria Academics (CNA), stating that “since they are out to destroy ASUU here in FUOYE, we have opted out and we will embrace the alternative platform, CNA.” Defending the allegations, Prof Soremekun denied the various accusations leveled against him and charged members of ASUU to thoroughly investigate issues before they go public with them. The VC said a PENCOM office had already been established in the university to handle pension matters, explaining that the university management had no hand in pension issues as pensions were deducted directly from the office of the Accountant General of the Federation and not from within the university. His words: “As a way of educating Akure ASUU zone, pension deductions from staff salaries are not carried out by the university authorities; rather they are deducted at source (at the office of the Accountant General), remitted to Pension Commission (PENCOM) for onward delivery to staff members’ respective Pension Fund Administrators.” On appointments, Soremekun said FUOYE council and senate were aware of every appointment made and added that the Federal Character Commission (FCC) had even commended the institution for being compliant with the federal character policy among its peers.

The VC said: “On the allegation of illegal recruitment of both academic and nonacademic staff, it is worthy to note that not all positions must be advertised before recruitment. “Some of these recruitments are often to meet up with urgent needs such as accreditation exercise and that the authority to do so resides with the VC. Due process were adhered to even if such positions were not advertised.” On the accusation that the Bursar and Registrar had been in acting capacity, Soremekun explained that “the appointment and promotion of a principal officer rests with the governing council of the institution. “Only the governing council reserves the right to authorise the advertisement of vacant position(s) of principal officers in the university, and not the management.” He added that ASUU also did not take note of the fact that the substantive Registrar of FUOYE, Mr. Daniel Adeyemo, “has dragged the university to court and unless the matter is laid to rest no action can be taken,” and pointed out that this was the reason the acting Registrar, Mrs. Oyeyimika Fasakin has been functioning in acting capacity.