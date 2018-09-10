ASUP demands implementation of white paper on Ondo Poly

ASUP described the development as unfortunate, and stressed that the situation has led to the death of many workers in the Polytechnic

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Ondo State chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP) has called for immediate release of the White Paper on various panels reports on the institution.

The union also decried the prolonged delay in the release of the document, even as it called for its immediate implementation.

In a communique issued after its emergency meeting held at the weekend and signed by its Secretary, Arikawe Ade, the union condemned non-payment of 10-month salaries by the management of the institution.Also, ASUP described the development as unfortunate, and stressed that the situation has led to the death of many workers in the Polytechnic, due to inability to foot their medical bills as a result of financial incapacitation.

“We are also much disturbed over non-payment of 16 months migration arrears owed staff of the institution which depicts extreme callousness. We are now calling for its immediate payment.”