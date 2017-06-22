The Sun News
Latest
22nd June 2017 - Association urges Etsu of Kwali to collaborate with other traditional rulers to promote peace
22nd June 2017 - DHQ denies service chiefs elongate tenure for colleagues
22nd June 2017 - Building Under Construction Collapses In Ilorin (Photos, Video)
22nd June 2017 - Angola VP to face corruption trial
22nd June 2017 - 4 Reasons a blog doesn’t grow as expected
22nd June 2017 - Court okays more evidence in Alison-Madueke trial
22nd June 2017 - Ekiti 2018: Tension as APC foils plan by police, Fayose to stop aspirant’s declaration
22nd June 2017 - 5 Interesting Reasons Why Talking to Yourself is not a Sign of Craziness
22nd June 2017 - WAEC announces new certificate collection fee
22nd June 2017 - Ambode’s wife preaches love, tolerance at Ramadan
Home / National / Association urges Etsu of Kwali to collaborate with other traditional rulers to promote peace

Association urges Etsu of Kwali to collaborate with other traditional rulers to promote peace

— 22nd June 2017

Mr Ken Ukaoha, President, National Association of Nigerian Traders (NANTS), has urged the Etsu of Kwali, Shaban Nizazo, to work closely with other traditional rulers to promote peace in the country.

Ukaoha made the appeal in Kwali, FCT on Thursday when the leadership of the association paid a courtesy visit to the Etsu.

He said the visit was a way to douse the tension created by the recent quit notice issued the Igbo by some Northern youths.

According to him, the issue has serious implication on the unity, existence and prosperity of the country.

“We appreciate acting President Yemi Osinbajo’s effort to address the issues.

“But it is also important for traditional rulers to come together to fashion ways to talk to the youth about peace.

“The traditional rulers have serious roll to play in peace building as they are well respected in the society,’’ Ukaoha said.

He said that although traders are the bedrock of the economy, they are always the first to be affected in any crisis.

Ukaoha called for peaceful consistence among Nigerians saying no country can develop in crisis.

He said the association would collaborate with the council in the doing business, establishment of industries and educational sector.

In his response, Nizazo, Kwali said the council had been a peaceful place and had hosted Igbos for many years.

He said that the country would be stronger when united adding that those inciting for crisis had no knowledge of the last civil war.

Nizazo said that the Niger Delta agitation and call for Republic of Biafra State are national issues that would be resolved.

“It is when we are united that the country will develop economically and this can be achieved through our collective strength,’’ he said.

Nizazo said there would be a meeting of chiefs from different tribes in the council on June 23, to discuss the need for peaceful coexistence.

He said that the traders were important stakeholders that are closer to the grassroots and urged them to make trading more qualitative.

According to him, the people in the area are mostly farmers and large producers of yams.

He however noted that yams produced in the area often get rotten and wasted.

He called on the traders to ensure that yams are among products that are exported in the country.

“The association can go into basic research to see how yams can be turned into finished products that can be exported,’’ Nizazo said.

He ascribed youth restiveness in the country to lack of employment and leadership failure in some quarters.

Source: NAN

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Chizoba Ikenwa

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

  • DHQ denies service chiefs elongate tenure for colleagues

    — 22nd June 2017

    From Molly Kilete. Abuja​ ​​​The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Thursday denied reports that some Service Chiefs were illegally extending the military careers of their course mates. It also said there is no act of illegality perpetrated by either the Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff or Chief of the Air Staff, as far as…

    Share

  • Building Under Construction Collapses In Ilorin (Photos, Video)

    — 22nd June 2017

    Many people have been feared dead after building under construction at Stella Marris Street, Tanke, Illorin, Kwara State collapsed this afternoon… Watch Video Below How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here! Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click…

    Share

  • Angola VP to face corruption trial

    — 22nd June 2017

    A Portuguese judge has ruled that corruption and money laundering charges brought by prosecutors against Angolan Vice President Manuel Vicente were valid and all suspects in the case must stand trial. The former Portuguese colony, where corruption is endemic and most people live in poverty despite its vast oil wealth, has branded the charges as…

    Share

  • Court okays more evidence in Alison-Madueke trial

    — 22nd June 2017

    The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday granted the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, (EFCC) permission to file additional proof of evidence in the trial of Diezani  Alison-Madueke’s aide Jide Omokore and others. Omokore was arraigned alongside Victor Briggs, Abiye Membere, and David Mbanefo, on an amended nine-count charge of diversion of money. In his…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share