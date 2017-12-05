Association appeals to FG to repair bad roads

The Ajowa Owners and Lorry Drivers Association of Nigeria (AJOWA), Agbado Chapter, has appealed to the Federal Government to repair all the bad roads across the country to enhance dividends of democracy to the people.

Chairman of the Association, Alhaji Abdulwaheed Tomori, made the appeal in an interview, on Tuesday, in Lagos.

According to him, deplorable state of roads in the country has been a major challenge confronting the association from carrying out its activities.

Tomori also attributed rising the rate of auto crashes in the country to the bad roads.

”There are sometimes that the drivers will be trying to avoid potholes and in the process cause accident,” he said.

He said that the deplorable state of the nation’s roads also damaged vehicles; a development he noted made the drivers to spend unnecessary money in repairing their vehicles.

Tomori also said that the bad roads were the major causes of gridlocks in the country, saying there was an urgent need to address the problem before getting out of hand.

He, however, commended Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State and Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State toward providing good roads for the people.

”But we urge them to do more because that is the only way the people can enjoy the dividends of democracy.” (NAN)