The Sun News
Latest
5th December 2017 - Association appeals to FG to repair bad roads
5th December 2017 - KEDCO pledges improved services in Jigawa, Kano, Katsina
5th December 2017 - Singapore, China reaffirm strong bilateral economic ties
5th December 2017 - Swiss govt. to return $321m Abacha loot
5th December 2017 - Ugandan nurses, midwives call off planned strike over low pay
5th December 2017 - Indian veteran actor Shashi Kapoor dies at 79
5th December 2017 - Leader of Zimbabwean coup, Chiwenga may get VP post
5th December 2017 - Catalan election campaign kicks off with some candidates still jailed
5th December 2017 - AU’s plan to trim peacekeeping force in Somalia will affect mission – AMISOM
5th December 2017 - Trump bigger problem than N’ Korea, Russia – Germans
Home / National / Association appeals to FG to repair bad roads

Association appeals to FG to repair bad roads

— 5th December 2017

The Ajowa Owners and Lorry Drivers Association of Nigeria (AJOWA), Agbado Chapter,  has appealed to the Federal Government to repair all the bad roads across the country to enhance dividends of democracy to the people.

 Chairman of the Association, Alhaji Abdulwaheed Tomori, made the appeal in an interview, on Tuesday, in Lagos.

According to him, deplorable state of roads in the country has been a major challenge confronting the association from carrying out its activities.

Tomori also attributed rising the rate of auto crashes in the country to the bad roads.

”There are sometimes that the drivers will be trying to avoid potholes and in the process cause accident,” he said.

He said that the deplorable state of the nation’s roads also damaged vehicles; a development he noted made the drivers to spend unnecessary money in repairing their vehicles.

Tomori also said that the bad roads were the major causes of gridlocks in the country, saying there was an urgent need to address the problem before getting out of hand.

He, however, commended Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State and Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State toward providing good roads for the people.

”But we urge them to do more because that is the only way the people can enjoy the dividends of democracy.” (NAN)

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Association appeals to FG to repair bad roads

— 5th December 2017

The Ajowa Owners and Lorry Drivers Association of Nigeria (AJOWA), Agbado Chapter,  has appealed to the Federal Government to repair all the bad roads across the country to enhance dividends of democracy to the people.  Chairman of the Association, Alhaji Abdulwaheed Tomori, made the appeal in an interview, on Tuesday, in Lagos. According to him,…

  • KEDCO pledges improved services in Jigawa, Kano, Katsina

    — 5th December 2017

    The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has promised its customers in Jigawa, Kano and Katsina states improved services to boost commercial activities in the areas. The company’s Managing Director, Dr. Jamilu Gwamna, made the promise at the first KEDCO Managing Director’s Award Night in Kano. He said the company was committed to improve its operations…

  • Swiss govt. to return $321m Abacha loot

    — 5th December 2017

    Switzerland will return to Nigeria around 321 million dollars in assets seized from the family of former military ruler Sani Abacha via a deal signed with the World Bank, the Swiss government said. Transparency International, a corruption watchdog, has accused the former ruler of stealing up to five billion dollars of public money during the…

  • Oil holds losses below $58

    — 5th December 2017

    Oil held losses below $58 a barrel before US government data forecast to show crude stockpiles decreased for a third week. Futures were little changed in New York after dropping 1.5% on Monday, the most in three weeks. Inventories probably fell by 2.5 million barrels last week, a Bloomberg survey shows before an Energy Information Administration…

  • SARS personnel to undergo new training programme – Force PRO

    — 5th December 2017

    Personnel of the police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) are to undergo a new training programme, according to the Force Public Relations Officer, Mr Jimoh Moshood. Moshood said in a statement on Monday that the training was part of the reorganisation of SARS earlier directed by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Ibrahim Idris. The directive, according…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share