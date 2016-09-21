The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
21st September 2016 - Group petitions UN to secure Kanu’s release
21st September 2016 - Assets sale controversy divides Senate
21st September 2016 - End of Fourth Republic
21st September 2016 - Nigeria bars use of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phone on board aircraft.
21st September 2016 - EDUCATION: Unity schools: FG warns against illegal charges
21st September 2016 - Again, abandoned C-130 crash victims’ widows cry out, 24 years after
21st September 2016 - IoD names Omolayole, Mutallab, Okoli, Ibeh, others as fellows
21st September 2016 - PDP crisis: Sheriff not to blame -Sam Egwu
21st September 2016 - How Kogi election was won and lost
21st September 2016 - Edo people can never go back to PDP –Oshiomhole
Home / Cover / National / Assets sale controversy divides Senate
senate-president-sarakinews

Assets sale controversy divides Senate

— 21st September 2016

(By Fred Itua – ABUJA)

Some Senators are vehemently opposing suggestions by some Nigerians calling for the sale of the nation’s assets as a means of surviving the current economic recession.
The Senators, who spoke on the floor of the Red Chamber during the debate on the state of the economy, said it would be very wrong to sell any assets.
Following the suggestion of business mongul Aliko Dangote that national assets be sold, the same call was made by the President of the Senate Bukola Saraki in his welcome speech on Tuesday.
Other senators, however, have warned against the recommendation, calling for a constitutional amendment to stop the complete sharing of revenues accruable to the Federation Account.
Deputy President of the Senate Senator Ike Ekwerenmadu cautioned that the sale of assets was not the way out of the recession, maintaining that no country resorts to selling its national assets while in crisis.
“UAE does not even allow you close to the oil wells, let alone selling them. A country like Saudi Arabia their budget each year is run by investments from their oil revenue.
“Other countries are investing and with all the investments we have, I am sure it will not be fair to the next generation if we sell off our assets.
“If we must sell we have to sell the non-performing assets so that people can turn them around and create employment,” he said.
He said that the recession had buttressed the importance of saving, adding that there was a need to amend the sharing formula between federal and states to encourage saving.
“We need to amend section 162 especially from 3, 4, 5, 6 where money in the federation account is enjoined to be shared among the other levels of government,” he said.
Senator George Akume in his contribution, stressed on the need to refrain from the call for the sale of the nation’s assets, but said the focus should be on recovering stolen funds.
He said a lot of money had been reported to have been stolen from the nation, recalling that former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Charles Soludo had pointed to a stolen $60 billion.
Akume added that another former Governor of the CBN Sanusi Lamido Sanusi also pointed to another $20 billion that was stolen and could be recovered.
“From these and from monies going through other sources, we should at least be able to recoup over $50 billion. If we succeed in doing this, do we still have to sell our assets as is being canvassed?
“There is a buyers market and there is a sellers market, if we want to dispose of our oil assets at this time when the prices of oil had crashed, precisely how much are we going to realize?
“We are making a mistake here. What we are intending to do is to very unpatriotically ensure that those who are within the bracket of the stolen dollars will still come to buy. I believe that this is not the time to strip these assets.
“Fortunately the CBN governor made a very powerful statement that the worst days of the recession are over and therefore we have to look elsewhere and not sell our assets.
“We should rather focus on industrialisation through agriculture and try to revamp this economy. I am worried because people who are telling us to sell these assets are people who have huge pockets.
“Our assets must remain for us. Even Saudi Arabia didn’t sell part of their national assets as alleged: there are other areas that we can tackle,” he said.
The Senator also called for the review of the sharing formula to encourage savings, stressing that states should not insist on sharing everything rather than saving.
He recalled the tough decisions President Olusegun Obasanjo had to take to save over $60 billion in foreign reserves against the wishes of many state governors.

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

The EPL is back! Let's jab and poke at teams!

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

Revealed: How Nigerians are making money in this economic rcesson

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

A supporter of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu holds a photograph of Kanu, who is expected to appear at a magistrate court, during a rally in Abuja

Group petitions UN to secure Kanu’s release

— 21st September 2016

(By Aloysius Attah – ONITSHA) A civil society group the  International Society for Civil Liberties and the Rule of Law (Intersociety) has kick-started an international appeal aimed at securing freedom for the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, who has been incarcerated since 14th, October 2015. The group in an open letter signed…

  • senate-president-sarakinews

    Assets sale controversy divides Senate

    — 21st September 2016

    (By Fred Itua – ABUJA) Some Senators are vehemently opposing suggestions by some Nigerians calling for the sale of the nation’s assets as a means of surviving the current economic recession. The Senators, who spoke on the floor of the Red Chamber during the debate on the state of the economy, said it would be very wrong…

  • president-muhammadu-buhari-on-arrival-at-abuja

    End of Fourth Republic

    — 21st September 2016

    (By Brady Chijioke Nwosu) Nigeria is always going in circles. Its history is always repeating itself. This happens because its leaders, and the led, refuse to learn from their own history. Perhaps, that’s reason History, as a subject, was removed from school curriculum. If we were good students of History, we would be jittery over…

  • ncaa-logo

    Nigeria bars use of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phone on board aircraft.

    — 21st September 2016

    By Louis Ibah The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has banned the use or even the charging of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 mobile phones on any airborne aircraft in Nigeria. It will be recalled that Samsung has recalled over 2.5 million Galaxy Note 7 devices it manufactured recently citing several reported cases of overheating and…

  • egwu

    PDP crisis: Sheriff not to blame -Sam Egwu

    — 21st September 2016

    …Says governors wronged him From Emmanuel Uzor, Abakaliki Senator Sam Egwu is representing Ebonyi North zone and was the first civilian governor of Ebonyi State. He governed the state between 1999 and 2007 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The former Minister for Education was recently in his elements and spoke in…

  • bello

    How Kogi election was won and lost

    — 21st September 2016

    By Chinelo Obogo, Lagos and Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja Yesterday, the Supreme Court affirmed Governor Yahaya Bello’s November 21, 2015 gubernatorial election in Kogi State. The judgment has put to rest the conundrum and controversies that had trailed the election. Besides resolving the peculiar legal tussle that the election generated, the Supreme Court ruling has filled…

  • Adams-Oshiomhole

    Edo people can never go back to PDP –Oshiomhole

    — 21st September 2016

    By Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye The governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole was in the State House, Abuja to meet with the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, ahead of the September 28th re-scheduled election in the state. The governor who refused to state why he was in the Presidential Villa ‎spoke on the level…

  • kemi-adeosun

    CBN, minister disagree on rate cut

    — 21st September 2016

    …OPS, stakeholders kick as MPC retains MPR at 14% By Uche Usim, Abuja, Isaac Anumihe and Bimbola Oyesola The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Tuesday, moved to assert its autonomy from the Federal Government when it rejected calls by the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, and other stakeholders to reduce its benchmark rate at the…

  • dangote

    FG dumps Dangote’s proposal to sell crown jewels

    — 21st September 2016

    By Isaac Anumihe Federal Government yesterday dumped Alhaji Aliko Dangote’s proposal to sell Nigeria’s Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and other crown jewels to augment shortfall in revenue, insisting that borrowing would be a better option. Acting Chairman of Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Shetima Umar Abba Gana,  who faulted Dangote’s proposal, said that…

  • uzoma-dozie

    Banks, critical role models in business devt –Dozie

    — 21st September 2016

    Nigerian banks have been urged to provide payment solutions that will not only facilitate efficient payment processes but equally shape the future of businesses in the country. Chief Executive Officer, Diamond Bank Plc, Uzoma Dozie who gave the charge in a recently published article on his LinkedIn page. Titled “Five Key Learnings from Tech Turks”,…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351