Buhari is a principled man whose financial integrity is difficult to impeach. I voted for him in the 2003 presidential election because he came highly recommended to me by my late godfather, Chief Sunday Awoniyi, whose anecdotes about Buhari’s integrity were convincing. He told me how Buhari as federal commissioner of petroleum resources and he, as permanent secretary in the ministry, forced a foreign company to reduce drastically the sum of some critical contracts in the nation’s downstream sector. The real gist of the story by which I became enamoured of Buhari and Awoniyi was not the amount that was yanked off but the request by the company that they furnished it with some foreign accounts into which to pay in for them the amount negotiated off. According to him, they rejected the proposition with indignation. Those who knew Awoniyi would recall with confirmatory assertion his parsimonious and Spartan life style. He lived in his own world that bears similitude with Buhari’s. It is, perhaps, for the sustenance of that integrity exemplar that Buhari has been divinely enabled to be president at this time to prove that financial propriety and discipline in the management of public finance is possible. At the outset of the administration in 2015, Nigerians were ready to give the president the essential support to fight corruption; extraordinary measures would have been welcomed against the backdrop of the malaise of institutional corruption. But just like he vacillated as head of state in dealing with some cases of corruption in the highest echelon of his junta and paid dearly for it with a palace coup that ousted him, Buhari had vacillated on the current anti-graft war for too long before coming up with the much more pragmatic Executive Order No. 6 on assets forfeiture. That the order has continued to draw nationwide flaks, especially from the oppositions and lawyers on the grounds of its perceived unconstitutionality, derives from its impolitic timing. The order came at a time that the anti-graft war has been largely compromised, bastardised and unraveled for what it, unfortunately, has become: a tool in the hands of the governing party to intimidate, harass and blackmail the oppositions. Had the order been signed in the first three months of the administration in 2015, the opposition and public disposition would have been different.

Buhari would have benefitted from uncommon support to recover our commonwealth that had been plundered and privatised by some few individuals. There is, indeed, a national consensus that cumulative years of financial misappropriation by successive administrations have had far-reaching implications for our nation. Basic questions of provision of good roads, uninterrupted power supply, efficient health care delivery and other salutary development infrastructure remain unanswered. It is sardonic that our nation has suffered stunted growth over the past years despite the huge financial accretions from the sales of our crude oil. This is the parody of our reality as a suffering people in the midst of plenty. According to the recent Brookings report, Nigeria had just overtaken India as the global poverty capital. The argument that the narrative could have been different if we had been blessed with good leaders resonates well in the context of historical comparativeness of disciplined and revolutionary leaderships in some other climes with leadership offerings here. Lee Kuan Yew in Singapore would always serve as a good example of how the determination of one man to change the negative narrative of backwardness can birth change the course of history and institutionalise transformational leadership as articles of faith. Other postwar leaders who wrought drastic social, economic or political change in their countries included, among others, Brazil’s Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, South Korea’s Kim Dae-Jung, Colombia’s Alvaro Uribe Velez, Egypt’s Gamal Abdel Nasser, Poland’s Lech Walesa, China’s Deng Xiaoping and United Arab Emirates’ Sheik Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. This is why it is somewhat painful that Buhari has allowed some renegades in his administration to cast a slur on his integrity capital. The contents of their characters are not in pari materia with the Buhari exemplar.