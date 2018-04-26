The Sun News
26th April 2018 - Assets declaration: CCT convicts 16 defaulters in Bauchi
The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), in Bauchi, has convicted 16 civil servants and political office holders found guilty of non-declaration of assets.

Head of Press and Public Relations of the CCT, Mallam Ibrahim Alhassan, disclosed this in an interview, on Thursday, in Bauchi

He said the convicted persons failed to submit a written declaration of all their assets and liabilities within the prescribed period of three months that violated various provisions of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act.

Alhassan said that the action was contrary to paragraph 11(1) of the Fifth Schedules, Part One of the Constitution, punishable under Paragraph 18(2) of the Fifth Schedule.

He said out there was a total of 55 defaulters out of which 16 persons were convicted.

“The Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Danladi Umar gave a fine of N5, 000 to N30,000  fine to the convicted defaulters and  ordered that the fine be paid within 30 days.

“Failure to remit the fines within the stipulated 30 days will cause the convicts to vacate their positions as state government staff or political office holder.

‎”At the instance of the prosecution the tribunal withdrew charges against 12 persons that appeared before the tribunal while 10 defaulters were absent in the tribunal.

“Therefore, 27 cases were adjourned to Abuja on a different dates.

“Some of the defaulters were cautioned and given second chance due to the factors surrounding their inability to declare their assets,” he said

Of the 55 defaulters, 18 are political appointees,10 police officers, four NDLEA personnel, one Customs officer and 22 career civil servants working with the Local, State and Federal Governments.

