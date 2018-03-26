Assets declaration: Allegation about 2019 elections –Ekweremadu

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekwereamdu, has said allegations of perjury against him are all about the the 2019 generl elections.

He also asked his constituents and supporters to dismiss an Ex-parte Motion for assets forfeiture filed against him by the Special Presidential Investigation Panel (SPIP) for the Recovery of Public Property.

Ekweremadu insisted he would neither be intimidated nor silenced.

He said these when the people of Mgbidi community, hometown of the dismissed former chief judge of Enugu State, Justice Innocent, paid him a solidarity visit, at the weekend.

Ekweremadu also told constituents from Awgu Local Government Area of the state, who were led by the traditional ruler, Igwe Pius Uzochukwu, that the latest allegations would fail, just as the previous ones.

He said: “I want to thank you for the show of solidarity. I have been inundated with calls, messages, and visits by concerned constituents and well-wishers within and outside the country.

“But, there is really nothing to worry about because the entire thing is a well-oiled propaganda on lies and doctored will that includes fictitious properties, just to cow me. It is also about 2019 politics.

“Rest assured that I will not refrain from speaking up in defence of democracy.

Speaking on behalf of the community earlier, the community’s spokesperson, Patrick Uba, who dissociated the Mgbidi people from the former judge’s action, condemned the allegations raised against Ekweremadu.

“The Mgbidi community, which former Justice Umezulike comes from, has followed with concern, the petitions written against you, by our own son, and we wish to categorically condemn it and dissociate ourselves from them.

“We have cordial relations with you because you have represented us effectively, going by the number of projects you have attracted and our sons and daughters enjoying your scholarships and bursary awards, among others”, he added.

Also, a community leader, Chief Raymond Onyimba, decried what he termed the attitude of a brother trying to destroy another for selfish reasons and assured the deputy senate president of their continued prayers and support.