Asset recovery: Reps probe Buhari’s panel

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has resolved to set up an Ad-hoc committee to investigate the activities and legality of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel (SPIP) on the Recovery of Public Property.

This was sequel to the adoption of a motion by Kingsley Chinda, at yesterday’s plenary.

Chinda, in his lead debate, said the SPIP “ought not to have been set up, in view of the existence of such institutions as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, ICPC and especially, the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) and the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), both created by law and supported by the 1999 Constitution, as amended.”

He also explained that there seemed to be duplication of function between the CCB, CCT and the presidential panel.

“The Public Property (Special Provision) Act CAP R4 LFN 2004 is a spent law by virtue of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act, CAP T15 LFN 2004.

“The functions specified by the Act, to be performed through panels established by the president, are now performed by the CCT, which serves as a special court, headed by a qualified judge of a superior court of record in Nigeria; to try the offences regarding the breach of the code of the conduct of public officers.

“Besides, the Code of Conduct Act, being a newer law on the subject matter, has made specific provisions on the matter…”