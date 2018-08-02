– The Sun News
BENUE

Assembly siege: Benue govt. seeks police commission’s intervention

— 2nd August 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Government has requested for the intervention of the Police Service Commission (PSC) to end the police siege on the State Assembly.

In a letter of complaint delivered to the Office of the Chairman of the Commission and dated July 31, 2018, the Attorney General of Benue State and Commissioner for Justice, Michael Gusa, sought the intervention of the police service commission for the state government.

“We call on you to intervene and direct the Inspector General of Police and the Commissioner of Police, Benue State, to withdraw the officers and men from the illegal invasion and sealing up of the Assembly Complex”, the letter stated.

The letter also requested that the new Speaker, Hon. Titus Uba, and the other members be allowed access to the complex to carry out their duties.

The Attorney General noted that, “the change in leadership of the House is a routine legislative affairs to which the Police is not expected to take sides and unleash chaos on the Legislative arm of government of Benue State.”

His complaint stated that on 28th July, 2018 the Benue State Commissioner of Police, acting on the orders of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, deployed officers and men of the force to unlawfully and forcefully invade the House of Assembly Complex and seal up the premises.

“In order to forestall breakdown of law and order, the affected law makers took out an action in the High Court of Benue State and secured an order of interim injunction restraining the Police from sealing the Complex or interfering with the functions of the new leadership of the House”, the letter stated.

The Attorney General maintained that the Police had disobeyed a Court order, hence the need to seek the intervention of the Commission.

He said several documents, including proceedings of the Assembly, as well as pictures of policemen on the Assembly Complex, were attached to the letter of complaint.

 

