The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
31st August 2016 - Day rains unleashed hell on Karu community
31st August 2016 - FCT: FCT minister strips FHA building approval powers
31st August 2016 - Benue State workers’ plight
31st August 2016 - The herdsmen killings
31st August 2016 - Niger Delta: Why Buhari should not use force
31st August 2016 - Wasted billions: Black pots and kettles everywhere
31st August 2016 - Stop the blasphemy murders
31st August 2016 - Assemblies of God crisis: FG takes over prosecution of factional leader
31st August 2016 - The troublemakers from the North (2)
31st August 2016 - In Rivers, it’s a game of death
Home / National / Assemblies of God crisis: FG takes over prosecution of factional leader
Federal-Government-of-Nigeria

Assemblies of God crisis: FG takes over prosecution of factional leader

— 31st August 2016

From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The leadership crisis rocking the Assemblies of God  took a criminal dimension yesterday, as the the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice [AGF], Abubakar Malami (SAN), took over the prosecution of former General Suprintendent of the church, Professor Paul Emeka, for alleged forgery of his professorial certificate.
The church has been embroiled in leadership crisis for more than two years, culminating into the emergence of two factional leaders and multiple court actions.
Emeka was alleged to have forged a University of Derby Professorial Certificate, which he purportedly claimed was awarded to him by the authorities of the University of Derby, Derbyshire, England on the 24th day of August 2005.
According to the direct complaint filed before the court, he was alleged to have presented himself to the Assemblies of God Nigeria, as a professor from the university and based on his claim, he was made one of the trustees of the church.
The Federal Ministry of Justice, which recently took over the case file from the police yesterday informed a Gudu Upper Area Court, in the Federal Capital Territory [FCT], Abuja, that it was taking over the prosecution of the case in line with the provisions of section 108 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act [ACJA], 2015 and the section 174 of the 1999 constitution.
When the matter was called yesterday, Mrs. I. A. Charles Okolie from the office of the AGF informed the court that the Attorney-General was taking over the prosecution of the case in the public interest.
She added that the above statutory provisions empowered the AGF to take over the prosecution or discontinue same without any explanation whatsoever so long as it is in the overall interest of the public.
Her move was, however, resisted by counsel to the defendant, J.U. Ajii, who drew the attention of the court to an order of the High Court of the FCT, staying proceedings at the Upper Area Court.
He argued that it would be against judicial precedents and disobedience to the hierarchy of the courts for the trial court to take further steps on the matter by granting the request of the AGF.
Ajii further moved the court to refuse the application, as the appropriate court to hear the said application was the FCT High Court issued by Justice K.N. Ogbonnaya.
The lawyer expressed shock over the presence of the prosecutor sent by the Attorney-General of the Federation.
Meanwhile, the trial Judge, Alhaji Umar  Kagarko, told Barr J.U. Ajii, counsel to Emeka that he could not disobey the directives of the Attorney-General of the Federation.
The court adjourned the matter till 19th of September to enable the Attorney-General prepare and amend the charges to Read, “Federal Republic of Nigeria Vs Rev. Dr. Paul Emeka.”
The Registered Trustees of the Assemblies of God Nigeria filed a direct criminal complaint against Emeka at the Upper Area Court, Gudu, Abuja, in a case No. CR/1081/15 pursuant to Section 88(1) and 90 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.
On the 4th of February, 2016, the Presiding Judge, Justice Umar Yusuf Kargarko, ordered the Nigeria Police Force to arrest and produce Emeka for trial.
The police, however, refused to obey that order despite the acknowledgement of the receipt of the Court Order by the Inspector General of Police Monitoring Unit on the 17th of February 2016.
Consequently, the Attorney General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami, who was contacted by the Counsel to the Incorporated Trustees of Assemblies Of God Nigeria, Barr Ifeanyi Nwaeze, directed the Director Of Public Prosecution(DPP) to take over the prosecution of the case.

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

30% Guaranteed! Grow your money monthly on autopilot. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

How I made N16 million legally on the Internet. You too can

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Federal-Government-of-Nigeria

Assemblies of God crisis: FG takes over prosecution of factional leader

— 31st August 2016

From Godwin Tsa, Abuja The leadership crisis rocking the Assemblies of God  took a criminal dimension yesterday, as the the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice [AGF], Abubakar Malami (SAN), took over the prosecution of former General Suprintendent of the church, Professor Paul Emeka, for alleged forgery of his professorial certificate. The church…

  • Ize

    Edo Guber Watch: Ize-Iyamu promises Ijaws fair deal

    — 31st August 2016

    Ijaw communities in riverine areas of Edo State have lamented the abject neglect they have suffered under the outgoing state government and called for the creation of development centres in the state. The communities scattered in five major clans namely Olodiama, Egbema, Gbaraun, Furupagha and Okomu in Ovia Northeast, Ovia Southwest and Ikpoba-okha local governments…

  • KALU-ORJI1

    My conversation with those youths

    — 31st August 2016

    By Orji Uzor Kalu Since I left the office of the Abia State government, as governor some nine years ago, I have never had the amount of discourse and engagement with the Nigerian youths, especially youths from God’s Own State itself now than ever before. The conversations have ranged from the mundane, sarcasm, pry into…

  • ambode

    Lagos land use charge: Its legitimacy, implementation

    — 31st August 2016

    By  Maduka Nweke with agency report The slogan often credited to Lagos State that land is its own oil may have to change now that oil has been discovered in commercial quantity. Land has become much more in demand now than before, thanks to innovations in the environment. This is why land management on the side…

  • images

    Forex: Foreign suppliers cut fuel shipment to Nigeria over $985m debt

    — 31st August 2016

    By Adewale Sanyaolu An acute shortage of foreign currencies across the country may have forced some overseas supplier of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly called petrol to suspend further supply of the commodity to Nigeria, over a $985 million debt overhang, Daily Sun findings has revealed. Their decision to cut supplies to its Nigerian customers…

  • Pensions-ncsl

    Pension assets hit N5.8trn, says PenCom DG

    — 31st August 2016

    …As value of RSA now N3,882.58trn By  Isaac Anumihe Director General of National Pension Commission (PenCom), Mrs. Chinelo Anohu-Amazu, yesterday disclosed that  the value of pension assets as at July 2016, stood at N5.8 trillion while the portfolio value of Retirement Savings Account (RSA) is N3,882.58 billion. The DG who spoke through the Head, Investment…

  • emefiele-CBN

    CBN licenses 11 new IMTOs

    — 31st August 2016

    By Omodele Adigun and Uche Usim, Abuja The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday licensed 11 new International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOS) to operate in the country. According to its acting Director of Corporate Communications,  Mr Isaac Okorafor, the new IMTOS  are Trans-Fast Remmitance LLC, WorldRemit Limited, UAE Exchange Centre LLC; Wari Limited and…

  • Ambode

    Safe, clean, prosperous Lagos non-negotiable –Ambode

    — 31st August 2016

    By Moshod Adebayo Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode yesterday lamented gross abuse of urban planning and environment laws in some parts of the state, particularly in the highbrow areas of Victoria Island, Ikoyi and Lekki axes. The governor spoke at the Government House, Alausa, Ikeja, while inaugurating a 15-man special committee to clean up Victoria…

  • funke akindele

    Jenifa star, Funke Akindele, marries again

    — 31st August 2016

    Star actress,  Funke Akindele walked down the aisle on Tuesday, August 23, 2016 with her beau, Abdulrasheed Bello in London, United Kingdom at a quiet wedding witnessed by immediate family members, the best man, maid of honour and friends with strong ties. The groom, Abdulrasheed, alao known as Skilz, is  a multi-talented musician, music producer and…

  • Ali-Modu-Sheriff-PDP

    PDP crisis: Sheriff insists on Makarfi, Jibrin’s sack

    — 31st August 2016

    …Gives terms for Abuja convention From Ndubuisi Orji,  Abuja Senator Ali Modu Sheriff faction of the Peoples Democraticv Party (PDP) has insisted on the sack of  National Caretaker Committee Chairman, Senator Ahmed Makarfi and Chairman of the the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT), Walid Jibrin. Besides, the faction rolled out new terms before a nationbal…

Archive

August 2016
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351