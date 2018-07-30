Segun Showunmi is the spokesman of the Atiku Abubakar campaign organisation. He speaks on why aspiring candidate Atiku deserves the presidential ticket of the PDP

Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Mr. Segun Showunmi is the spokesman of the Atiku Abubakar campaign organisation. He speaks on why his principal deserves the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the stealing going on in the NNPC under the All Progressives Congress-led (APC) government and other issues of national interest.

Why do you think your principal deserves the PDP Presidential ticket in 2019 elections?

Your question should be why he deserves to be Nigeria’s President. There are times in life that one need to be excited and there are times one need to be very sober. The question you asked this morning is one of those times that produce the need to be sober, honest, truthful and measured. First of all, we are Nigerians. We all have our opinion about this country and we are hopeful that Nigeria can be great again. We extremely blessed with human and natural resource. We don’t face natural disasters like hurricane, volcano, earthquake and several others. We have good weather that is favourable. But the challenge we have had as a country of about 190 million people is how do we create and build a nation that we would be proud of, a great and prosperous nation that we could bequeath to our children and generations unborn. Unfortunately, that is not the story with Nigeria. The incompetence and shortcomings of the present administration has added to the socioeconomic and political backwardness in today’s Nigeria. All these increased the desire of Atiku Abubakar to rescue Nigeria. Today’s Nigeria needs someone with composite experience in political leadership and other ways. He must have civil service experience so he could be able to manage the bureaucracy in the service. The disadvantage is that it slows down government official activities. We have the need for someone who could also manage the private sector with speed, accuracy, efficiency, profit and general stability. The capacity and extra gift of Atiku made him the ideal presidential candidate for Nigeria in 2019. He has been deeply involved in the Nigeria’s political system and he understands the peculiarity of our democracy very good. He has built consensus, and a nationalist that has the ears of the people.

Many other Nigerians have same qualities like Atiku. What are his chances in this contest?

I laugh in the combination of Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba and Swahili to this question. There are many Nigerians but he has unique political qualities that distinguished him from others. Many of the aspirants cannot generate exciting emotions outside of their zone. Some of them are just looking at presidency like ambition; they cannot articulate what they want to do with the opportunity. Nigeria needs a leader that has a global reputation. Atiku is obviously better than other aspirants including the opposition aspirants. He has a bigger vision for Nigeria. None of the Presidential aspirants could challenge Buhari in the 2019 election and succeed. Atiku is the only person that could do that. It will be unwise for PDP to bring an unpopular candidate to challenge the incumbent President. That would be disastrous. He is open to fresh ideas and he believes that all the tribes should bring ideas to the discussion table so we could collectively and extensively discuss and appease all worrying factions.