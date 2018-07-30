– The Sun News
Aspirant says he will represent the constituency better than Asadu in House of Rep
constituency

Aspirant says he will represent the constituency better than Asadu in House of Rep

— 30th July 2018
Felix Ikem, Nsukka
Mr Chinedu Asogwa a Peoples Democratic Party candidate for Nsukka/Igboeze-South Federal constituency has decried the poor representation of Nsukka people as the host community of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.
Asogwa said  this  on Monday at the PDP party office in Nsukka during his declaration of intention to run for the seat, he said if elected he would do better than the Incubent Mr Pat Asadu
He said  Nsukka people deserved better representation than what they have  now,  representation is all about selfless service and giving back to your people who gave you their mandate.
“By  the grace of God I  am given the mandate to represent our people there will be rapid development in Nsukka / Igboeze-South federal constituency within short time
” It is heard to believe  that since 1960 we have University of Nigeria Nsukka, no Nsukka indigene has ever been appointed as the vice Chancellor of the University and those representing the constituency see nothing wrong in it.
” We have erudite professors, I know in other areas when government  establishes  a big institution like UNN, there is employments and admission  quota for host community ” he said
Asogwa who had earlier repainted Nsukka PDP office  donated brand new Toyota Sienna to PDP Nsukka.
“PDP as a party has impacted positively on me and this my little way to give back to  the party, ” he said.
In a remark, the PDP chairman in Nsukka LGA,  Mr Fabian Onah commended Asogwa for repainting the party office as well as donating car.
“Your actions show you are true party man that has the welfare of the party at heart,” he said.
Onah said the party will provide a level playing ground to all aspirants so that delegates during party primaries will choose the best candidate for the party.
“The party will make sure  primaries are free, fair and transparent.
“My advise to all aspirants in for them to exhibit maturity and spirit of sportsmanship before, during and after the primaries so as to move PDP to the next level,” Onah said.
