Aspirant says he will represent the constituency better than Asadu in House of Rep

Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Mr Chinedu Asogwa a Peoples Democratic Party candidate for Nsukka/Igboeze-South Federal constituency has decried the poor representation of Nsukka people as the host community of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Asogwa said this on Monday at the PDP party office in Nsukka during his declaration of intention to run for the seat, he said if elected he would do better than the Incubent Mr Pat Asadu

He said Nsukka people deserved better representation than what they have now, representation is all about selfless service and giving back to your people who gave you their mandate.

“By the grace of God I am given the mandate to represent our people there will be rapid development in Nsukka / Igboeze-South federal constituency within short time

” It is heard to believe that since 1960 we have University of Nigeria Nsukka, no Nsukka indigene has ever been appointed as the vice Chancellor of the University and those representing the constituency see nothing wrong in it.

” We have erudite professors, I know in other areas when government establishes a big institution like UNN, there is employments and admission quota for host community ” he said