Aso Rock security men embarrass Saraki, Dogara

— 27th October 2017

I apologise for the mix-up, Buhari tells Senate President

From Juliana Taiwo Obalonye and Fred Itua, Abuja

There was mild drama at the Pilot Gate of the Presidential Villa, yesterday night, when security details attached to the Presidency denied some principal officers of the National Assembly entry.

The lawmakers were at the villa, at the behest of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a departure from the norm, Daily Sun gathered that the lawmakers decided to converge in the residence of Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and move to the villa, in a Coaster bus, for the meeting scheduled for 8:30pm.

Trouble started when the lawmakers got to the villa’s pilot rate early, for security clearance.

The presidential security details reportedly singled out only Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu, Dogara to go through.

The security men insisted other lawmakers,  who are principal officers, must submit themselves to security screening.

A source who was on the delegation told Daily Sun that Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yusuff Lasun, as well as other principal officers, were told to get down from the coaster bus and submit themselves for security clearance.

“Ekweremadu, Lasun and other principal officers were told to get down from the bus and and get cleared.

“In fact, they told us they would have to take our photographs,” thesource said.

This directive did not go down well with Saraki, who immediately instructed the driver of the bus to go back home.

Daily Sun, however, gathered that on hearing what transpired, Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, immediately went on a peace mission to Saraki’s Maitama residence.

The matter was swiftly resolved yesterday night.

Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, reiterated that the matter had been resolved as at 9:38pm when Daily Sun called him.

He also dislcosed that the president and the leadership of the National Assembly were having dinner at the time Daily Sun called.

Those at the dinner were Saraki, Dogara, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, as well as the president’s National Assembly advisers, Senator Ita Enang and Kawu Samaila.

Thereafter, in a short chat with Daily Sun, Adesina disclosed the dinner had ended and that “a new date for a larger dinner will be set.”

But, as the lawmakers were about leaving, just by the door, the president told Saraki: “I apologise for the mix-up.”

A new date has been fixed for Tuesday, October 31, 2017, when all principal officers would have dinner with the president.

Post Views: 1
