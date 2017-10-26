Ask security agencies Kanu’s whereabouts – Ikpeazu

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has said he has no knowledge of the whereabouts of the leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The governor said this to State House correspondents after he met with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at the State House, Abuja.

Kanu has been ‘missing’ since September when the Army invaded his residence in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, following the escalation of his group’s secessionist activities.

Different accounts of his location or fate since the incident have been peddled by his family, security agencies and other indigenes of Abia State.

Kanu was absent in court last week Tuesday as his trial for alleged treason continued at an Abuja court.

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe who stood as surety for Kanu also asked to be relieved of that role.

Kanu is facing trial along with three others, and a fourth co-defendant, Bright Chimezie, who is yet to be added to the list of defendants.

Ikpeazu said although Kanu is his brother, being an indigene of Abia State, the duty of locating him belongs to security agencies, especially in the circumstances that surrounded his disappearance.

The governor also spoke on the investment and trade potentials created by his renewed vigour to boost business in the state, pointing out that the shoe and textile industry, which the state is famous for, has already recorded N1.4 billion turnover in the past year.