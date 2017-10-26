The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / Ask security agencies Kanu's whereabouts – Ikpeazu

Ask security agencies Kanu’s whereabouts – Ikpeazu

— 26th October 2017

 

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has said he has no knowledge of the whereabouts of the leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The governor said this to State House correspondents after he met with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at the State House, Abuja.

Kanu has been ‘missing’ since September when the Army invaded his residence in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, following the escalation of his group’s secessionist activities.

Different accounts of his location or fate since the incident have been peddled by his family, security agencies and other indigenes of Abia State.

Kanu was absent in court last week Tuesday as his trial for alleged treason continued at an Abuja court.

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe who stood as surety for Kanu also asked to be relieved of that role.

Kanu is facing trial along with three others, and a fourth co-defendant, Bright Chimezie, who is yet to be added to the list of defendants.

Ikpeazu said although Kanu is his brother, being an indigene of Abia State, the duty of locating him belongs to security agencies, especially in the circumstances that surrounded his disappearance.

The governor also spoke on the investment and trade potentials created by his renewed vigour to boost business in the state, pointing out that the shoe and textile industry, which the state is famous for, has already recorded N1.4 billion turnover in the past year.

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 26th October 2017 at 7:35 pm
    Ikpeazu is the chief security officer of Abia State of Republic Of Biafra, by so doing, he is number one person responsible for Kanu’s unknown whereabout. Ikpeazu know his complicits.

Latest

EFCC boss seeks media support on anti-corruption war

— 26th October 2017

Mr Ibrahim Magu, the Acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC, has called on Nigerians especially the media to join hands with the commission in the fight against corruption. Magu made the call while fielding questions from newsmen on Thursday in Abuja on the sideline of a preparatory meeting towards 2018 African Union…

  • Robbers kill 2 cops in Ondo bank robbery

    — 26th October 2017

      From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Two police officers were Thursday killed by armed robbers who raided a branch Skye Bank Plc in Ifon, headquarters of Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State. The robbers, according to sources also stole a huge sum of money, even as they caused serious tension in the town for several…

  • Nwodo charges ESUT to help grow Nigeria’s economy

    — 26th October 2017

      From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu The President General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, has advised the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) to harness its potentials to help grow the Nigerian economy. He gave this advice Thursday during the homecoming of the alumni of the Faculty of Management Sciences of the…

  • Justice Salami rejects FG’s appointment to monitor corruption cases

    — 26th October 2017

    The Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman of the National Judicial Council, Walter Onnoghen, has confirmed the resignation of retired Justice Ayo Salami as Chairperson of the Corruption and Financial Crimes Cases Trial Monitoring Committee. Mr. Salami was appointed chairperson of the committee by the NJC in September, years after he left office as president…

  • Ask security agencies Kanu’s whereabouts – Ikpeazu

    — 26th October 2017

      From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has said he has no knowledge of the whereabouts of the leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. The governor said this to State House correspondents after he met with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at the State House, Abuja. Kanu has been ‘missing’…

