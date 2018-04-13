Ask God to forgive your atrocities, Ezeonwuka tells Danjuma

Zika Bobby

Former minister of defence, General T. Y Danjuma, has been advised to ask God for forgiveness, for telling Nigerians to defend themselves in the face of attacks by armed men.

A member of Board of Trustees (BoT) of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka, alleged that Danjuma made a confessional statement of atrocities he committed while in the military.

He alleged: “When you talk of the harms the military has committed in Nigeria, Danjuma’s name is visible. Talk about all military coups, his name is not far from them.

“He is trying to blackmail the Nigeria military, by crying wolf. I believe in his statement, he was trying to speak to himself. Can Nigerians defend themselves with bare hands? The military has the arms. Indicting the military is like indicting himself.

“So, what Danjuma is telling us is to single-handedly go and challenge the army. He wants the soldiers to wipe us out, knowing that the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has called for disarmament of vigilance groups, the only security hope for the common man.

“These groups are the major protector of lives and property, so, ordering them to surrender their arms is a clear indication that the government wants the Fulani herdsmen, Boko Haram and other criminals to wipe us out the entire country.

“God helps those who help themselves. With armed vigilantes, we are protected. Asking them to surrender their arms is suicidal,” he said