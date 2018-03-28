Asiwaju @ 66: Osun Assembly congratulates APC National leader

The Osun state House of Assembly under the leadership of the Speaker, Rt. Hon Najeem Salam has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is a National leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over his 66th birthday.

In a statement by the Chairman, House Committee on Information and Strategy, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, the House described the former Lagos state governor as a quintessential leader, determined democrat whose life is committed to the course of the masses.

The House expressed that Asiwaju Tinubu has over the years distinguished himself as a strong voice for good governance, democracy and succor to the vulnerable people.

Acknowledged as a great pathfinder, bridge builder, and a man of transnational networking, Osun Assembly pointed that the state among several states of the country has benefited and still benefitting from Tinubu’s political prowess which the state governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has been demonstrating since his election.

It urged Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu to remain focus, undeterred as all eyes are on him to continue to lead as a shinning light for democracy in Nigeria and Africa.

The parliament, however, wished the politician a healthy long life full of prosperity as he add another year.