Aside politics of survival, where are Rivers senators?

Rivers East Senatorial District overwhelmingly voted for Senator Sekibo. He became the voice of Rivers State at the Senate. He was the voice of the Niger Delta.

The illegal exit of Senator George Sekibo, which was contrived by the police and the APC Federal Government was the greatest disservice to Rivers State and Nigeria. His handpicked replacement, Senator Andrew Uchendu is Nigeria’s ‘I concur’ Senator.

The two others, Senator Osinakachukwu Ideozu and Senator Magnus Abe, have over the period denied Rivers people and their constituencies quality representation.

As Senator Representing Rivers East Senatorial District, Senator Sekibo executed empowerment programmes. This was basically to complement the efforts of Governor Nyesom Wike.

Beyond the defence of Rivers and Niger Delta, Senator Sekibo touched the lives of his constituents directly. His former colleagues in the Senate are experts in giving excuses.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony at Rumuodara, Port Harcourt, last Saturday, Sekibo said that the gesture was to support the state government’s rural electrification programme, and also improve the welfare of his constituents.

In April 2017, Senator Sekibo distributed 13 brand new transformers and grinders to communities in his constituency. The presentation of the empowerment items was done in full glare of Rivers people in Rumudara.

Sekibo declared: “Based on His Excellency directives, I have come to present these transformers to communities that are in dire need of them”.

At the event, Sekibo also distributed office tools such as computers and printers to the Student Union Governments in the tertiary institutions, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Youth Wing and the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Commissioning the transformers, Governor Wike, said that the focus of his government was to ensure that the economy of the state gets a boost, adding that the state government has began talks with Independent Power Producers on how to power some major infrastructure in the state.

Represented by the Chief of Staff, Government House, Engr Emeka, Wike urged other Senators to emulate Sekibo.

The 13 transformers donated were distributed to various communities in the state.

The Senator also supported the Department of Architecture, Rivers State University by donating equipment and materials to the department for their accreditation.

He also distributed wheelchairs to persons living with disability to ensure that their living standard is improved.

Ahead of 2019, the serving senators who have failed to represent the state well must be replaced by vibrant PDP senators who are fearless and committed to the Rivers interest. Only senators not interested in monetary inducement should be sent to the upper chamber.

Senators who are unstable should be sent to political wilderness. Treacherous senators who use the mandate of their constituents to trade for pecuniary benefits have no place at the National Assembly post-2019 election.