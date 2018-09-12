– The Sun News
Latest
12th September 2018 - Asensio never considered Real Madrid exit
12th September 2018 - 3rd Inter-Korean Summit to focus on peace, prosperity-Envoy
12th September 2018 - Ex-Manchester City, Juventus striker Bojinov joins home side, Botev
12th September 2018 - Lalong confirms death of his Director of Press
12th September 2018 - UN decries ‘shameful’ reprisals on rights activists in 38 countries
12th September 2018 - China bans transport of live hogs from 10 new regions: Agriculture Ministry
12th September 2018 - President Weah makes surprise return to football against Super Eagles of Nigeria
12th September 2018 - JUST IN: Buhari presides over FEC meeting
12th September 2018 - JUST IN: Sit-at-home: Security agencies conduct joint show of force in Enugu
12th September 2018 - Putin says N. Korea doing a lot to disarm but Washington not responding
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Asensio never considered Real Madrid exit
Asensio

Asensio never considered Real Madrid exit

— 12th September 2018

Real Madrid and Spain star Marco Asensio insisted he is happy at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Marco Asensio said he never thought about leaving Real Madrid following his starring display for Spain in Tuesday’s demolition of Croatia.

It was the Asensio show in Elche, where the forward scored once and set up four more as Spain condemned World Cup finalists Croatia to the biggest defeat of their history – a 6-0 rout in the Nations League.

Asensio was linked with a move away from Champions League holders Madrid amid reports of a potential switch to Liverpool.

READ ALSO Ex-Manchester City, Juventus striker Bojinov joins home side, Botev

However, Asensio – who has five years remaining on his contract – told reporters: “I’ve never had the intention to go anywhere.”

The 22-year-old has flourished at Madrid, winning eight trophies, including the LaLiga title and two Champions Leagues, since linking up with the senior side in 2016 – having agreed to join from Mallorca in 2014.

“This is my third season, in this one I think I have continuity and more prominence, and I’m seeing the performance I’m doing,” Asensio said.

Madrid will be looking to preserve their 100 per cent record after four matches when they visit Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NANLE

Lalong confirms death of his Director of Press

— 12th September 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos Plateau state Governor Simon Lalong has expressed deep sadness over the death of his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Emmanuel Samuel Nanle. Nanle, passed away Monday evening in an Indian hospital where he was receiving treatment. Lalong in a condolence message issued and signed by Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon….

  • BUHARI

    JUST IN: Buhari presides over FEC meeting

    — 12th September 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The meeting, which has Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and quite a number of ministers in attendance, started at few minutes after 11:00a.m. READ ALSO: JUST IN: Sit-at-home: Security agencies conduct joint…

  • SHOW OF FORCE

    JUST IN: Sit-at-home: Security agencies conduct joint show of force in Enugu

    — 12th September 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu Ahead of the September 14, sit-at-home order of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to mark the alleged killing of its members during 2017 Army Operation ‘PYTHON DANCE II’, all the security agencies in Enugu State, on Wednesday, commenced a joint training to contain any threat that might arise from the directives. Addressing…

  • CONSENSUS

    Consensus candidates: Ogun APC members protest alleged imposition

    — 12th September 2018

    Laide Raheem,  Abeokuta Protest, on Tuesday, greeted the announcement of the All Progressives Congress (APC) consensus candidates for some elective positions by Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State as scores of youths stormed the Presidential Lodge venue of the exercise to protest alleged imposition by the governor. The consensus exercise which began, on Monday, and…

  • remita

    Remita Payroll launched in Ghana

    — 12th September 2018

    Software giant has announced the launch of its Remita Payroll processing solution in Ghana. The introduction of the payroll system, which is designed to make it extremely easy for Businesses, NGOs, SMEs and organisations of any size to effortlessly manage monthly salary processing is riding on a strategic partnership with Access Bank, Ghana. At the…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share