Asaba Int’l Airport ready in 4 months —Okowa

— 4th February 2018

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has said the Asaba International Airport would be functional in the next four months.

  The Governor made the disclosure yesterday at Kwale during a meeting of members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta North Senatorial District.

  According to the Governor, his administration is committed to delivering dividends of democracy to Deltans, noting that the Asaba International Airport is very important to the socio-economic development of the state and neighbouring states.   “I want to tell you that the contract for the construction of the Asaba Airport project has been awarded to Setraco. Setraco is a reputable company and in the last one week a lot of construction work has been witnessed at the airport.

  “The company has a mandate of four months to deliver the project. The amount that Setraco quoted to deliver the job was lesser than the amount the contract was awarded to the former contractor.” Okowa, who scored his administration high in project delivery, disclosed that the administration has mapped out a holistic programme to tackle flood in Asaba and Okpanam, stating that while work has commenced in the construction of storm drains to check flood at the Direct Labour, Jesus Saves roads, contract has also been awarded for the construction of drains to check flooding on the Delta Broadcasting Service, Mariam Babangida Way and Junior Staff Quarters areas of the state capital. He disclosed that the contract to check flood water on Okpanam road would soon be awarded.

He congratulated members of the PDP for the success recorded by the party in the January 6 local government elections and called for a more united PDP, where there would be mutual respect and understanding.

Those who spoke at the meeting including the Chairman of the party in Delta North Senatorial District, Chief Moses Iduh, commended Governor Okowa’s administration for providing good governance in the state.

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

