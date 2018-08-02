– The Sun News
Latest
2nd August 2018 - Asaba 2018: Udo-Gabriel says not under pressure, through to 100m finals
2nd August 2018 - 2 revenue staff nabbed for selling fake tickets to commercial drivers in Edo
2nd August 2018 - FG releases N140b for Social Investment Programme in 2017
2nd August 2018 - LASG committed to reducing waste burden — Official
2nd August 2018 - 2019: PDP’ll coast to victory only with internal democracy – Cleopas
2nd August 2018 - FRSC confirms death of 4 passengers in Zamfara auto crash
2nd August 2018 - Okorocha’s wife gives houses, cash to Imo women
2nd August 2018 - Kaduna Court fixes Oct. 4 to rule on Zakzaky’s bail
2nd August 2018 - Isha Sesay leaves CNN after 13 years, says ‘western media too Trump-focused’
2nd August 2018 - Israel says Assad back in charge, Syrian front likely to be peaceful
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Asaba 2018: Udo-Gabriel says not under pressure, through to 100m finals

Asaba 2018: Udo-Gabriel says not under pressure, through to 100m finals

— 2nd August 2018

NAN

Nigeria’s Joy Udo-Gabriel says she is not under any pressure as she qualified for the finals of the Women 100m at the ongoing Africa Senior Athletics Championships in Asaba.

Udo-GabrIel told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday at the event that she was delighted to be in the finals of the event scheduled for later in the day.

The athlete, who was part of Nigeria’s Women 4x100m bronze winning team at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia,
said she was excited to represent her country in the ongoing event.

“I am happy to be in the finals of the 100m here in Asaba, I am not under any pressure, I am also very excited to run at home,” she said.

The 18-year-old athlete said that Ivorian Marie-Josee Talou was the only threat to her, adding that running with her would help her to
improve on her time.

READ ALSO FG releases N140b for Social Investment Programme in 2017

NAN reports that Talou won silver in the IAAF World Championships held in London in 2017.

“My only fear is Talou but it is a good one anyway because running with the best will help you to improve on yourself.”

Commenting on the tracks, the athlete described the layout as perfect and commended Delta for hosting the rest of the continent.

More than 1000 athletes from the continent are participating in the ongoing championships that would end on Aug. 5.

Udo-Gabriel, who is a product of Making of Champions (MoC), teamed up with Blessing Okagbare, Tobi Amusan and Rosemary
Chukwuma to capture a bronze medal in the 4x100m in a time of 42.75s in Ghana.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

STAFF

2 revenue staff nabbed for selling fake tickets to commercial drivers in Edo

— 2nd August 2018

Tony Osauzo, Benin ‎Authorities of the Egor Local Government Council have arrested two revenue enforcement workers of the Council for allegedly issuing fake receipts to unsuspecting commercial drivers. ‎The sum of N280,000 was believed to have been realised from the sale of the fake tickets. The sum was said to have been recovered from the…

  • SAOCIAL

    FG releases N140b for Social Investment Programme in 2017

    — 2nd August 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Federal Government, on Thursday, said the sum of N140 billion out of the N500 billion budgeted for its Social Investment Programme (SIP) in 2017 has been released. It also said for 2016, only N80 billion of the budgeted N500 billion, was released bringing total sum released to N220 billion out of…

  • LAGOS

    LASG committed to reducing waste burden — Official

    — 2nd August 2018

    NAN Special Adviser to Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode on Cleaner Lagos Initiative (CLI), Mr Adebola Shabi, said the state government was committed to reducing the burden of waste management and improve the health of residents. Shabi said this on Thursday at a scientific conference organised by the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Lagos State University Teaching…

  • 2019: PDP’ll coast to victory only with internal democracy – Cleopas

    — 2nd August 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos The aspirant for the seat of House of Representatives, for Pankshin, Kanke Kanam Federal constituency of Plateau State, Hon. Gagman Cleopas, has advised the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to allow internal democracy in the party, which he said would guarantee its coasting home to victory in 2019 general elections. He said…

  • auto crash

    FRSC confirms death of 4 passengers in Zamfara auto crash

    — 2nd August 2018

    NAN The Zamfara sector command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of four persons in an auto crash in the state. Confirming the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) in Gusau on Thursday, the Public Relation Officer of the Command, Nasir Ahmed, said the accident involved a cement…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share