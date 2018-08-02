Asaba 2018: South Africa’s Simbine, Cote d’Ivoire’s Lou Marie now Africa’s fastest man, woman

NAN

South Africa’s Akani Simbine and Lou Marie TA of Cote d’Ivoire on Thursday emerged fastest man and woman in Africa in the men and women’s 100m competition at the ongoing African Senior Athletics Championships in Asaba, Delta.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that for the Men’s 100m race, Simbine finished returned a time of 10.25 secs to clinch the gold medal.

Gueu Cisse of Cote d’Ivoire finished with a time of 10.33 secs for the silver and Simon Magakwe of South Africa settled for bronze at 10.35 secs.

And for the women’s 100m, Marie TA arrived at the finishing line with 11.15 secs to clinch the gold medal, Janet Amponsah of Ghana settled for silver with 11.54 secs, while Nigeria’s Joy Udo-Gabriel took the bronzewith 11.58 secs.

NAN also reports that Mauritania’s Zakour Soukaina won the Women’s Hammer Throw final with Ogunrinde Temilola of Nigeria clinching the silver medal, while Jennifer Bawsikita of Congo won the bronze.

Simbine told NAN that he came to win a medal in the event which today had become a reality, adding that the day’s event made him happy.

He said that currently, it was a thing of joy that he had two titles in his hands, the Commonwealth title and now, the African Champion in 100m.

“This is the final and you know in the final you can never predict anything but I am very happy about the outcome of this event,” he said.

He noted that the wining the championship is a motivation to train harder for future competitions .

On the tracks, Simbine said though a little bumpy but not an excuse for anyone to fail.

“So, you have to do what you have to do and whatever condition you are facing you just to make best out of it, you can run on just anything”.

Regrettably, Nigeria’s Adeseye Ogunlewe crashed out of the championship without a medal.

NAN also reports that other two Nigerians in the competition, Egwero Ogho-Oghene and Mercy Ntia-Obong had earlier crashed out in the semi-finals of the Men and Women’s 100m respectively.