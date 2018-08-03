– The Sun News
OKOWA

Asaba 2018: Okowa orders investigation into collapsed water tank incident

— 3rd August 2018

 

Paul Orude, Asaba

Tragedy was averted on the day two of the on going 21st edition of the African Senior Athletics Championship holding at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Delta State when a water tank behind the main bowl of the stadium collapsed.

Although, no life was lost, no fewer than five exotic vehicles that were parked in the obscure area were badly damaged at the tank reportedly collapsed on them.

The stadium which has been an abandoned project since the creation of the state in 1991, was hurriedly completed by the present administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa soon after the hosting right of the championship was given to the state.

Our correspondent learnt that construction of the stadium was not fully completed but work was temporarily put on hold for the five-day championship, as facilities needed for the continental athletics fiesta were said to be ready.

Reacting to the collapsed water tank, the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa described the incident as regrettable, and expressed gratitude to God that no life was lost.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu vowed to investigate the remote and immediate cause of the incident with a view to unravel the circumstances surrounding the collapse.

He said disciplinary actions will be taken against anyone culpable in the collapse of the water tank if it is discovered that someone failed to do the right thing ab-initio.

The statement further assured that government will take necessary steps to avert future occurrence.

He called on participating athletes and spectators to continue to savour the beauty of the competition which so far has recorded appreciable success.

