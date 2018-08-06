Asaba 2018 LOC splashes cash on athletes 

Monica Iheakam, Asaba

It rained dollars at the African senior athletics championship in Asaba, Delta State, as the Local Organising Committee ( LOC), showered athletes with cash gifts.

This is the first time in the history of the Confederations of African Athletics (CAA) organised competition that athletes were given cash rewards for their efforts.

SportingSun gathered that every gold medalist will smile home with $3,000, Silver,$ 2,000 while the bronze medalist gets $1,000.

This development, has raised the standard of the championship which started in 1979 in Dakar, Senegal.

Asaba 2018, is the second time Nigeria is hosting the competition. The first time was in 1989 in Lagos State.

Meanwhile, the baton for the next edition in 2020, has been handed to Algeria.