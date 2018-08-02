Asaba 2018: Ethiopians win first gold, silver— 2nd August 2018
Paul Osuyi, Asaba
Athletes from Ethiopia on Wednesday won the first gold and silver medals at the on going African Senior Athletics Championship tagged Asaba 2018 holding at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba in Delta State.
The athletes Jamel Yima and Dorichich Chimati won gold and silver respectively while a Ugandan, Dorichich Chimati won bronze medal in the 10,000 metre race.
The championship which will run till Sunday, August 5, 2018, will feature both field and tract events.
Nigeria is expected to dominate in the short distance tract events regarded as her stronghold alongside fellow West African countries of Ivory Coast and Ghana.
READ ALSO Congo declares 4 new Ebola outbreak in eastern province
Reports however indicate that countries like Kenya are battle ready to prove their athletic prowess in the short distance races in addition to their dominance in long distance races.
Meanwhile, performing the opening ceremony, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State expressed joy at the choice of Asaba as the host city and appreciated the organizers for it.
He urged the athletes to put in their best in the pursuit of laurels, advising that they should exhibit the spirit of sportsmanship and maintain a friendly atmosphere
About author
Related Articles
Latest
Oshiomhole to Saraki: Resign now— 2nd August 2018
“We have to accept that once a couple, for any other reason or the other, find that they are not compatible, the only honourable thing is to go. Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Barely 24 hours after the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the ruling…
-
Saraki: Anxiety as Buhari, APC senators meet— 2nd August 2018
Before the APC senators met with Buhari and Oshiomhole they met at the National Assembly. No fewer than 10 senators attended the brief meeting. Fred Itua; Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Twenty-four hours after Senate President, Bukola Saraki, defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), anxiety has engulfed the upper legislative chambers, following a meeting some All Progressives…
-
Nigeria divided, says Tambuwal at defection rally— 2nd August 2018
…Sokoto gov, party spokesman exit APC for PDP Ndubuisi Orji; Romanus Ugwu; Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Exodus from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) continued yesterday as the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal announced his exit. He took with him 18 of the 30 House of Assembly members to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). READ ALSO: 2019:…
-
23 Kwara lawmakers defect to PDP— 2nd August 2018
23 APC lawmakers in the Kwara State House of Assembly have defected to opposition party PDP, citing harassment, intimidation and “arbitrary use of government institutions” as grievances. Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin All but one of the 24 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-controlled Kwara State House of Assembly have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party…
-
Wike commends Tambuwal’s defection to PDP— 2nd August 2018
“There are lots of Nigerians, who believe that the right thing should be done. What the Sokoto governor has done, is the right thing.” Tony John, Port Harcourt River State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that the defection of Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is a victory for democracy, noting…
-
Entertainment
Rich The Kid’s Social Media Hacked, Hacker Wants $750K For RTK’s Page— 1st August 2018
Rich The Kid’s social media platforms are being held ransom for $750K. Rich The Kid’s had a strange day so far when it comes to his social media platform. Earlier in the day, the rapper shared a post that read, “R.I.P Rich The Kid 1992-2018.” The rapper came out after and claimed that he wrote…
South-West Report
DStv, GOtv to air live U20 Women’s World Cup— 2nd August 2018
All 32 matches of the 2018 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup to be broadcast live on DStv and GOtv and across SuperSport’s online and digital platforms. The biannual tournament kicks off on 5 August, giving hosts France an opportunity to celebrate a second world football title in the space of two months, following the men’s victory…
-
Abuja Metro
Eagle Square: Abuja’s melting pot— 1st August 2018
Eagle Square is a big “market of its own.” During various programmes held there, especially political and religious functions, it provides some sort of seasonal employment for different businessmen and women. Ndubuisi Orji Eagle Square, Abuja, is renowned as the biggest gathering spot for politicians in the country. But unknown to many, there are actually…
Oriental News
Rice: Ebonyi’s untapped goldmine— 1st August 2018
Nigeria has about 12.2 million rice farmers expected to substantially bridge the gap in its seven million metric tonnes rice demand. Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki A rice mill located somewhere along the popular Ogoja Road in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, is a beehive of activities. On a daily basis, millers, merchants and other people who have…
-
Features
Woman of The Sun: What my father’s death taught me – Richards— 31st July 2018
Richards, in her book “Building a Million Dollar Side Hustle,” details her journey into entrepreneurship and building a big brand. Christine Onwuachumba Julian Richards is the founder of A Million Dollar Enterprise, owners of popular women’s wear, Slim Girl Shape Wear, which has been worn by celebrities Richards has also written a book, titled “Building…
Literary Review
Ronke Onadeko presents book for the ambitious— 27th July 2018
Henry Akubuiro If you think book launch is all about the author smiling to the bank, moneymaking isn’t every author’s fetish. Aderonke Onadeko’s idea of book launch is bringing glamour and fun to book reading and, above all, creating an avenue for intellectual give and take. But, then, a book has to be taken home….
-
Lifeline
How to end Apapa traffic chaos, by Ambode— 2nd August 2018
“This issue has become perennial and in the last six years it has always been there. It comes and goes, but the challenge is to be able to find a permanent solution.” • FG must revamp moribund ports, halt creation of tank farms in Lagos Kenechukwu Madukaife In the past few months, roads in Apapa…
Education Review
How I emerged 2018 UTME highest scorer with 354, says 17-year-old Ape— 31st July 2018
I am Tiv by tribe, a Christian and from the family of Mr and Mrs Daniel Ape. My father works in the state High Court while my mum is a university librarian. Rose Ejembi, Makurdi In an exclusive interview with The Education Report, Ape Terhemba Moses, who emerged the highest scorer in the 2018 Unified…
-
TSWeekend
Black Panther: A game changer, rooted in traditional African heritage— 27th July 2018
Wakanda is an African utopia, a game changer, in that for once in a Hollywood mainstream film, an African country is depicted as a formidable power… The action in Black Panther begins in Sambisa forest, a large swath of landmass that has been considered ground zero for the Nigerian army’s war on terrorist group, Boko…
Opinion
The gale of defections— 2nd August 2018
The stunning thing is that these gales of politicking and defection are happening in the face of other trends that should have left the nation better off than worse. Jerome-Mario Utomi As a lad growing in the sleepy but egalitarian Ubulu-Okiti community in Delta state, Nigeria, I was sternly warned by my father never to…
Columnists
-
Between physics of power and chemistry of politics— 2nd August 2018
In the power game, winning is less and less of the chemistry of the men at work and more and more of the physics of the forces at play. Jimanze Ego-Alowes What is presently happening with the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, specifically, and the National Assembly, generally, is a mystery. But it is a…
-
Futile witch-hunt— 2nd August 2018
At this point, it became obvious to the watching world that the trial of Bafarawa was political. It was a deliberate witch-hunt. Amanze Obi For some 10 years now, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, former governor of Sokoto State, has been in the eye of the storm. He has faced a serial and ceaseless witch-hunt in the…
-
Nigeria: The need for Diaspora voting rights— 2nd August 2018
Diaspora Voting Rights are rights long past… Nigerians in the Diaspora would want to be allowed to register and vote in elections in Nigeria Acho Orabuchi As the 2019 approaches, the issue of Diaspora voting rights becomes heavier on people’s mind, especially when Nigerian-Americans residing in Nigeria participated in voting in the recently concluded American…
-
From defection to impeachment— 2nd August 2018
The move has turned from gale of defections to that of impeachment. As I write the axe of impeachment dangles dangerously on the neck of Samuel Ortom Alvan Ewuzie The political arena has, expectedly, been upbeat as the next elections draw closer and politicians jostle for vantage positions to remain relevant in the scheme of…
-
10 odd years on…— 2nd August 2018
I did not even know that 10 miserable years had rolled by until the morning of Monday, July 30, 2018. I suddenly remembered it was on that dark July 29, 2008, that I had a date with fate. Femi Adeoti I cannot stop talking about it. Not even the ongoing madness and absurdities in this…
-
Destiny and prayer (11)— 1st August 2018
In the Bible book of Isaiah 45:7 God said, “I form the light, and create darkness. I make peace, and create evil; I the Lord do all these things.” Nathan Uzorma Protus “God bless you richly sir. I am not surprised that God is doing it for me as he has done it for others…
-
Sins anti–polygamy preachers commit (2)— 1st August 2018
The justification anti-polygamy preaching clerics give in telling a man in multiple-marriage to do away with the spouse or spouses he married after the first one, are God’s statements in Genesis 21: 9 – 21. Sina Adedipe The first sin of lying that Almighty God, Jesus Christ or the Holy Spirit, told them that it…
-
Oshiomhole and Ngige: Not about contestation or supremacy battle— 1st August 2018
Simon Ebegbulem I read the back page piece by Levi Obiojiofor, titled “Oshiomhole meets his match,” published in Daily Sun of Tuesday, July 31, 2018, and I must say that I felt very disappointed at his commonplace drift. I had expected perspectives that were much more elevated on the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress…
-
Jackboot democracy vs gunboat loyalty— 1st August 2018
Nigerians witnessed some desperation in the past in the illegal removal of some governors (using jackboot and gunboat tactics). Mike Ozekhome Nigerian democracy has finally slided into one of jackboot democracy and gunboat loyalty. You either toe the line of the ruling party or get run out of town by government security apparatchik, especially the…
-
Cash-and-carry democracy— 1st August 2018
“Cash and carry (Cash-and-carry) democracy, bane of Nigeria’s development” Without the hyphenation, it means another thing entirely! Ebere Wabara WRONG: I am not hearing you; Right: I cannot hear you The Guardian of July 14 fumbled two times: “The United States has donated a whooping (whopping) N995 billion to the Multinational Joint Task Force to…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply