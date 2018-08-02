Asaba 2018: Ethiopians win first gold, silver

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Athletes from Ethiopia on Wednesday won the first gold and silver medals at the on going African Senior Athletics Championship tagged Asaba 2018 holding at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba in Delta State.

The athletes Jamel Yima and Dorichich Chimati won gold and silver respectively while a Ugandan, Dorichich Chimati won bronze medal in the 10,000 metre race.

The championship which will run till Sunday, August 5, 2018, will feature both field and tract events.

Nigeria is expected to dominate in the short distance tract events regarded as her stronghold alongside fellow West African countries of Ivory Coast and Ghana.

READ ALSO Congo declares 4 new Ebola outbreak in eastern province

Reports however indicate that countries like Kenya are battle ready to prove their athletic prowess in the short distance races in addition to their dominance in long distance races.

Meanwhile, performing the opening ceremony, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State expressed joy at the choice of Asaba as the host city and appreciated the organizers for it.

He urged the athletes to put in their best in the pursuit of laurels, advising that they should exhibit the spirit of sportsmanship and maintain a friendly atmosphere