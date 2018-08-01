– The Sun News
Latest
1st August 2018 - Asaba 2018: CAA cancels Day 1 events of championships due to organisational issues
1st August 2018 - Wike’s second term guaranteed – Obuah
1st August 2018 - 162 people die in road crashes in Niger
1st August 2018 - Aisha Buhari departs Abuja for Ouagadougou on Cancer awareness campaign
1st August 2018 - CAF considers Asaba stadium for international matches
1st August 2018 - Rich The Kid’s Social Media Hacked, Hacker Wants $750K For RTK’s Page
1st August 2018 - Osun OPC tasks politicians, security agencies, INEC on hitch-free election
1st August 2018 - Rich The Kid Posts Cryptic Instagram Message, Sparks Suicide Concerns
1st August 2018 - Okada riders reveal why they avoid rain
1st August 2018 - Chelsea versus Arsenal is the first taste of what is to come
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Asaba 2018: CAA cancels Day 1 events of championships due to organisational issues
events

Asaba 2018: CAA cancels Day 1 events of championships due to organisational issues

— 1st August 2018

NAN

The African Athletics Confederation (CAA) has cancelled the first day events of the African Senior Athletics Championships which was scheduled to begin on Wednesday.

The CAA, orgnisrs of the competition sid in Asaba that organisational issues was the  reason for the change in schedules.

The championships will hold at the newly-completed Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, between Aug. 1 and Aug. 5.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some African contingent were stranded at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos for about 48 hours.

Some of the athletes who could not get a flight to Asaba were billed to take part in the postponed events on Wednesday.

READ ALSO Wike’s second term guaranteed – Obuah

“Due to some organisational problems, it was decided to cancel Day 1 events of the competition’s programme except for round one of the 100m events and women’s and the 10,000m final event.

“The rest of the programme will be rshduled to fit into the remaining four days,’’ the CAA sid in a statement.

The starts will be as follow:
15:00—100m Women Round 1
15:30—100mMen Round 1
16:15—10,000m Final
17:30—Opening ceremony

Meanwhile, the Head of Media and Publicity of the competition, Olukayode Thomas, has said that the last batch of athletes for the African Senior Athletics Championships had arrived in Asaba ahead of the opening ceremony.

“Leading the last set of athletes to the Delta State Capital was former world champion in the Javelin, Julius Yego.

“Yego, who came in with Team Kenya, said they were happy to finally be on the ground to compete with the rest of the continent.

“While admitting that the past days had been hectic for Team Kenya and some few other countries, Yego, who is one of the top names at this year’s championships, said they would have to catch their breath fast and get ready for action.

“The Kenyan promised that in spite of the glitches in their travel schedule, the team remained resolute in their plan to conquer the continent in Asaba,’’ Thomas said.

The leader of Team Kenya, Peter Mutai, told newsmen on arrival at the Asaba Airport, that the team had got behind them their delayed travel to Asaba and were now focused on winning as many medals as possible.

READ ALSO CAF considers Asaba stadium for international matches

“We are glad we are here now; as I said when we came for the DRM meeting, we are coming to win as many medals as possible.

“In spite of the hiccups here and there which of course happens, especially with the number of people coming into Nigeria at the same time, we are still focused on taking all the medals.

“This is a big team from Kenya, with almost 65 athletes, and we are focused on what we came here to do,’’ the statement Mutai as saying.

The remaining batches of athletes from Egypt, Cameroon, Sierra Leone and South Sudan among others also arrived on Wednesday.

Fifty-two countries expected to participate at the championships.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

WIKE

Wike’s second term guaranteed – Obuah

— 1st August 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Rivers State, Felix Obuah, has expressed optimism that Governor Nyesom Wike will win another term, if he accepts the calls to re-contest in 2019 election. Obuah spoke in Port Harcourt, on Wednesday, where he said that the developmental strides witnessed in the last…

  • FRSC

    162 people die in road crashes in Niger

    — 1st August 2018

    NAN The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), in Niger State, said that 162 people died in various road crashes in the state in the last seven months. Sector Commander of the corps in the state, Mr. Yusuf Garba, disclosed this in an interview, in Minna, on Wednesday. Garba said that a total of 1, 471…

  • Ouagadougou

    Aisha Buhari departs Abuja for Ouagadougou on Cancer awareness campaign

    — 1st August 2018

    NAN Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, on Wednesday departed Abuja for Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, to attend a high-level seminar of African first ladies on promotion of cancer awareness. The seminar, which would be hosted by the first lady of Burkina Faso, Mrs Sika Kabore, is in collaboration with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation…

  • OSUN OPC

    Osun OPC tasks politicians, security agencies, INEC on hitch-free election

    — 1st August 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Osogbo The Osun State chapter of the Odua People’s Congress (OPC) has called on stakeholders of the September 22, 2018,  governorship election in the state to go the whole hog in ensuring a peaceful and or violence-free exercise before, during and after the poll. The Osun OPC chapter which is under the leadership…

  • OKOROCHA

    Okorocha greets new Imo APC chair

    — 1st August 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Governor Rochas Okorocha has congratulated Mr. Daniel Nwafor after he was sworn-in as the state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by the National Chairman of the party. Nwafor was sworn-in on Tuesday, by national chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, at the National Secretariat of the party, in Abuja,…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share