The African Athletics Confederation (CAA) has cancelled the first day events of the African Senior Athletics Championships which was scheduled to begin on Wednesday.

The CAA, orgnisrs of the competition sid in Asaba that organisational issues was the reason for the change in schedules.

The championships will hold at the newly-completed Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, between Aug. 1 and Aug. 5.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some African contingent were stranded at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos for about 48 hours.

Some of the athletes who could not get a flight to Asaba were billed to take part in the postponed events on Wednesday.

“Due to some organisational problems, it was decided to cancel Day 1 events of the competition’s programme except for round one of the 100m events and women’s and the 10,000m final event.

“The rest of the programme will be rshduled to fit into the remaining four days,’’ the CAA sid in a statement.

The starts will be as follow:

15:00—100m Women Round 1

15:30—100mMen Round 1

16:15—10,000m Final

17:30—Opening ceremony

Meanwhile, the Head of Media and Publicity of the competition, Olukayode Thomas, has said that the last batch of athletes for the African Senior Athletics Championships had arrived in Asaba ahead of the opening ceremony.

“Leading the last set of athletes to the Delta State Capital was former world champion in the Javelin, Julius Yego.

“Yego, who came in with Team Kenya, said they were happy to finally be on the ground to compete with the rest of the continent.

“While admitting that the past days had been hectic for Team Kenya and some few other countries, Yego, who is one of the top names at this year’s championships, said they would have to catch their breath fast and get ready for action.

“The Kenyan promised that in spite of the glitches in their travel schedule, the team remained resolute in their plan to conquer the continent in Asaba,’’ Thomas said.

The leader of Team Kenya, Peter Mutai, told newsmen on arrival at the Asaba Airport, that the team had got behind them their delayed travel to Asaba and were now focused on winning as many medals as possible.

“We are glad we are here now; as I said when we came for the DRM meeting, we are coming to win as many medals as possible.

“In spite of the hiccups here and there which of course happens, especially with the number of people coming into Nigeria at the same time, we are still focused on taking all the medals.

“This is a big team from Kenya, with almost 65 athletes, and we are focused on what we came here to do,’’ the statement Mutai as saying.

The remaining batches of athletes from Egypt, Cameroon, Sierra Leone and South Sudan among others also arrived on Wednesday.

Fifty-two countries expected to participate at the championships.