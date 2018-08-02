Asaba 2018: Amusan wins first gold medal for Nigeria, targets inter-continental event

NAN

Oluwatobiloba Amusan on Thursday won the women’s 100m hurdles event with 12.86 seconds for Nigeria’s first gold medal at the ongoing African Senior Athletics championship in Asaba.

The victory means Amusan has now qualified to represent Africa at the IAAF Continental Cup at Ostrava in the Czech Republic in September.

“I am not surprised, because I have prepared hard for this all year. I don’t care about timing when it comes to championships.

“So, you really don’t have to focus on time but to go out there and compete,’’ Amusan said after the race.

About competing in Ostrava, Amusan said: “I am really excited to run against the world’s best, even though I have been racing with them all year.

“But my target at the Continental Cup is to do the best I can.

“After this Championships, I will head back to the U.S., prepare for the next IAAF Diamond League events, such as the ones in Birmingham (UK), Zurich (Switzerland) and Brazil,’’ she said.

Nigeria’s Enekwechi Chukwuebuka also won the gold medal in the men’s shot put, while compatriot Temilola Ogunrinde clinched silver in the women’s hammer throw.