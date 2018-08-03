CAA Asaba 2018: Amusan, Enekwachi win gold for Nigeria

Nigeria’s flag flew high courtesy of Chkwuebuka Enekwechi’s brave throw in the Shot Put event. Enekwechi, wearing bnumber 38, hauled in the second gold for Nigeria

Monica Iheakam, Asaba

Nigeria’s national anthem reverberated inside the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Delta State, as Oluwatobiloba Amusan won the first gold medal for the country in the women’s 100m hurdles.

Amusan, who ran in lane 4, breasted the tape at 12.86 seconds ahead of Rikennete Steenkamp of South Africa in lane 6, who finished in 13. 18 seconds, while Rosevitha Okou from Cote d’Ivoire placed third with a time of 13.39 seconds.