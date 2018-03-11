… As Serbia unleash Matic, Tadic on Eagles

Serbia National Team coach Mladen Krstajic has announced a 24-player roster for his side’s upcoming friendlies against Nigeria on March 27.

This announcement from Serbia is coming a day after Poland named highly rated Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski, Juventus goalkeeper Wojeiech Szczeshny and 19 others for 1the much anticipated international friendly.

Heading the squad is Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic, part of a four-man British-based contingent that also includes Marko Grujic (Cardiff), Dusan Tadic (Southampton) and Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham).

The influential ex-Manchester City left-back now at Roma, Aleksandar Kolarov, has also been invited, and could face his old teammate at The Citizens Kelechi Iheanacho, who has been named to the Nigerian roster.

Eddy Onazi would be looking forward to meeting his former teammate at Lazio, Sergei Milinkovic-Savic, while Torino’s Adem Ljajic also made the squad list.

27-year-old Red Star Belgrade central defender Vujadin Savic is in line to make his international debut for Serbia in one of the games against the African countries as he has been handed a maiden call-up to the senior team.

Nigeria face Serbia at the Hive Stadium in London four days after their friendly against Poland.

Serbia Squad

Goalkeepers (3): Vladimir Stojkovic (Partizan), Predrag Rajkovic (Maccabi), Marko Dmitrovic (Eibar);

Defenders (10): Branislav Ivanovic (Zenit), Antonio Rukavina (Villarreal), Dusan Basta (Lazio), Nikola Maksimovic (Spartak Moscow), Vujadin Savic (Red Star), Matija Nastasic (Schalke), Dusko Tosic (Besiktas), Milos Veljkovic ), Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma), Ivan Obradovic (Anderlecht)

Midfielders (9): Nemanja Matic (Manchester United), Luka Milivojevic (Kristal Palas), Sergei Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio), Adem Ljajic (Torino), Mijat Gacinovic (Eintracht), Marko Grujic (Cardiff), Dusan Tadic (Southampton), Filip Kostic (Hamburg), Andrija Zivkovic (Benfica)

Attack (2): Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham), Aleksandar Prijovic (PAOK)