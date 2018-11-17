The House of Representatives is headed for a collision course with the Presidency. The bone of contention is the report of the House Committee on Disaster Preparedness and Emergency, which indicted top government functionaries in the alleged mismanagement of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). READ ALSO: NEMA: Osinbajo has case to answer – Reps The House had on Thursday last week adopted the report of the Committee on Disaster Preparedness and Emergency, which investigated alleged breach of public trust in the management of NEMA. The report made some unsavoury findings about the state of affairs in the disaster management agency and came up with a damning verdict against top government functionaries, including the NEMA Managing Director Mustapha Yunusa Maihaja. While it outrightly indicted Maihaja, demanding his immediate sack and prosecution, the House resolved “that all government officials involved in the approval, processing, release and diversion of the sum of N5.8bn for emergency intervention of food security in the Northeast, which contravened the provisions of S.80(2) of the constitution, infraction of due process for procurement and loss of government revenue, flouting of the terms of the Eurobond loan are hereby indicted and the relevant security agencies should take steps to recover the money from them.” In the eye of the storm is the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo. Though the House Committee headed by Hon Ali J.C Isa, did not mention him in its report, the chairman stated expressly that the Vice President has some explanations to make in the management of NEMA, especially as it concerns the authorisation of the release of N5.8 billion as emergency intervention fund, without recourse to the National Assembly. Expectedly , the Presidency is not taking the position of the House on NEMA, especially as it concerns Osinbajo, lightly. The spokesman to the Vice President, Laolu Akande, in his immediate reaction had dismissed the conclusion arrived at by the House “as both false and misleading.” On Tuesday, exactly five days after the resolutions were adopted, the matter was raised again on the floor of the House. Speaking on Point of Privilege, the chairman, House Committee on Disaster Preparedness and Emergency, expressed concern over the diverse reactions that have trailed the report on NEMA.

He insisted that the Committee’s recommendation were based on documentary evidences at its disposal. However, the committee chairman offered to publicly apologize to Nigerians, in the event that any one comes up with facts to prove that his Committee acted wrongly. Isa later told National Assembly correspondents that Osinbajo “ has questions to answer. Even the committee sent him an invitation. But he directed the DG to represent him.” According to him, “the Vice President acted as acting President. We are talking about the N5.8 billion and N3.1 billion. On the this issue of releases, the approval was given by the VP, when he was acting President and the money was removed from the Eurobond. But in our submissions, there was no where I or the Committee, mentioned specifically the VP or Professor Osinbajo. “What I also know is that he is the chairman of the Governing Council of NEMA. So, if he knows that that there is something that I didn’t know, his office may be able to respond to some of the issues. “I have documents from CBN stating that this release (N5.8 billion) should be paid directly to the said companies, with signing any agreement with the companies, without giving them any award letters; without any procurement processes money was paid into their account. “When the committee tried to find out what happened to the procurement, everybody tried to transfer blame. When we asked the Accountant General, he directed us to NEMA. When we asked NEMA, they directed us to find out from the Governing Council. That they only got N800 million. The N5 billion was paid directly to the companies. The lawmaker added “N5.8 billion was released for emergency food intervention in the North East. The Committee was able to confirm that the amount was removed from the Consolidated Revenue Fund. And from the Eurobond approved by the National Assembly. So, removing the money from the Eurobond, we feel was not right. “