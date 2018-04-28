The Sun News
Latest
28th April 2018 - As Reps dare Buhari
28th April 2018 - How jealousy kills your relationship
28th April 2018 - Amnesty for repentant Boko Haram members
28th April 2018 - Adio Elizabeth 08105625786
28th April 2018 - Terrorism fight, economic growth to top Buhari, Trump meeting –Presidency
28th April 2018 - Alleged cheating: Kidnapper abducts, kills girlfriend
28th April 2018 - Controversy trails Boko Haram’s invasion of Maiduguri
28th April 2018 - Inside Ilaje, a forsaken Lagos community
28th April 2018 - Benue catholic church killings: Oh God, why did you forsake me?
28th April 2018 - Yes, I’m a lover boy – Adekunle Gold, musician
Home / Columns / As Reps dare Buhari
Chamber

As Reps dare Buhari

— 28th April 2018

The House of Representatives seems to have found its voice. In the last couple of days, the House has been taking  President Muhammadu Buhari to task over  his actions and inactions in the administration of the country, especially in the area of security.

Unlike the Senate,  which has perpetually been on warpath with the executive arm of government,  the Green Chamber has been very conciliatory in its relationship with the Presidency. But it seems the honeymoon days are over.

For two consecutive legislative days this week,  the need to cut the President to size dominated discourse in the  parliament.

It all started on Tuesday’s plenary, when lawmakers called on the House to commence impeachment proceeding against President  Buhari for alleged violation of the 1999 Constitution( as amended).

On Wednesday, the House in an unprecedented move, resolved to summon the President to appear before it to explain what the government is doing to stop endless killings across the country.

The lower chamber was not done, as it equally passed a vote of no confidence on all the service chiefs and urged President Buhari to replace them immediately.

At the commencement of plenary on Tuesday, the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, had read a letter from the President informing the House that he has spent $496million for the purchase of Tucano Aircraft from the government of the United States of America (USA).  He sought the approval of the House, so that the expended fund can be included in the 2018 Appropriation Bill currently being processed by the National Assembly.

In the letter entitled: “Supplementary input into the 2018 Appropriation Bill: Purchase of Super Tucano Aircraft from the United States Government” dated April 13, 2018, Buhari had said he spent the money without appropriation “in the expectation that the National Assembly would have no objection to the purchase of this highly specialised aircraft, which is critical to national security, I granted anticipatory approval for the release of US$496,374,470.00. This was paid directly to the Treasury of the United States Government.”

As soon as the Speaker finished reading the letter, Kingsley Chinda, a Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) lawmaker from Rivers State raised a Point of Order. The Rivers born lawmaker said the President’s action was an infraction against the 1999 Constitution( as amended) and called on the House to propose appropriate sanctions.

“There is no where in our law that talked about anticipatory approval. We cannot sit down  and allow this to take place.  You are talking about anticipatory approval, is this House a rubber stamp?

“It is an impeachable offence. There is no infraction that is worse than this. Let us not continue to sleep. I propose that we commence impeachment on Mr President,” Chinda argued.

When he was done, another PDP lawmaker,  Sunday Karimi from Kogi State took it up.  Karimi stated point blank that  the House should write the President and inform him in clear terms that he has breached the constitution and should be prepared to face the consequences.

Initially,  it seemed as if it was only the PDP lawmakers that were gunning for the President’s jugular, however, as the debate progressed,  Aliyu Madaki,  an All Progressives Congress (APC)  lawmaker from Kano State  supported the  call for the House to give the President a left hand of fellowship.

Other members of the ruling party also joined the clamour  on the need to initiate impeachment proceedings against Buhari for allegedly breaching the constitution.

After several hours, Dogara, based on the intervention by Emmanuel Orker-Jev ruled that the matter would be  slated for proper debate at a latter date.

Orker-Jev had contended that going by the House rules, the letter can only be debated after it is has been slated for  second reading.

If that deft move by the Speaker gave President Buhari any respite, it was only momentary.

On the next legislative day, the “onslaught”against Buhari in the Green Chamber resumed as the lawmakers lampooned him for failing in his duties to protect the country.

The trigger this time was a motion by Mark Gbillah on the attack on Naka Community in Benue, allegedly by soldiers, and the unending killings in the state by herdsmen.

One of the contributors to the debate, Nicholas Ossai in his submission noted that “ the current ruling party has failed, the president has failed, he has failed to proscribe the herdsmen, we must act, the president has to go.”

What is not known to a lot of persons is that the summon of President Buhari was not among the original prayers of the motion.

Lawmakers were still dancing around the issue, with the deputy speaker, Yusuf Lasun proposing that all the 360 members of the House should meet with Buhari in Aso Rock on the matter, when Bashir Babale hit the nail right on the head.

In an amendment to the prayers of the motion, Babale, an APC lawmaker from Kano State said: “We should summon Mr. President, he is the chief security officer of this country.

“What has Mr. President been doing to address all these security challenges? We need to know. I move that we should summon Mr. President.”

For me, the decision  of the House to read the riot act to Buhari on the security situation is a step in the right direction in the search for a solution to the rising insecurity challenges across  the country.

In as much as I support the decision of the House to summon President Buhari to appear before them to explain the effort by the government to address the  ugly situation in the country, I am not  excited about it.

For too long,  the lawmakers have been barking too much without biting.  Although the 1999 Constitution (as amended) gives enormous power to the legislature to checkmate the executive, our lawmakers  act as if they are subservient to the executive.

However, methinks that beyond summoning the President, the House must demand a concrete plan of action from Buhari on how to contain ruinous herdsmen, and other bandits wrecking havoc across the country.

Whatever action plan the executive arm comes up with  as its strategy to tackle insecurity  in the country, must be monitored closely by the House, and by extension, the entire National Assembly.

Besides, the House must also take its various security committees to task on how it has performed its oversight functions in recent times.

But one wonders how far the Green Chamber can go on this issue. What would the House do, if for instance, Buhari refuses to honour its  summon? Can the lawmakers muster the courage to pursue this venture to a logical conclusion?

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BUHARI IMPEACHMENT

Terrorism fight, economic growth to top Buhari, Trump meeting –Presidency

— 28th April 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s meeting with President Donald Trump of United States of America, Monday, will focus on ways to enhance the strategic partnership between the two countries and to advance shared priorities, such as: Promoting economic growth, fighting terrorism and other threats to peace and security. Buhari…

  • Alleged cheating: Kidnapper abducts, kills girlfriend

    — 28th April 2018

    • Suspect arrested 9 months after, 2 others still at large Ngozi Uwajare Nine months after the crime, Kpoobari Lebe, 31, suspected in the murder of 25-year-old Jovita Chinyere, was recently arrested by the anti-kidnapping squad of the Rivers State Police Command. Lebe is a member of  a killer gang  alleged to have kidnapped and killed…

  • Benue catholic church killings: Oh God, why did you forsake me?

    — 28th April 2018

    … Mother of slain priest asks • Last testament of late Fr. Tyolaha Murphy Ganagana, Rose Ejembi; Linus Oota, Makurdi Seventy–year-old Mrs. Nancy Gor is in pains, sad and inconsolable. Since December last year when suspected herdsmen launched sustained attacks on Tiv communities in Benue State, she had been troubled and prayed fervently for an…

  • Fan

    I want a man richer than Otedola –Blessing Ofoegbu, actress

    — 28th April 2018

    When it comes to love, relationship and marriage, the choice of every woman differs. For Nollywood diva, Blessing Ofoegbu, who is still nursing a deep heartbreak, marrying a man richer than billionaire oil magnate, Femi Otedola, is her ultimate aim. “I’m single and not in any relationship now, because I just broke up with my…

  • Ugwuanyi

    Enugu approves N100m monthly for payment of retirees’ gratuities

    — 28th April 2018

    The Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi administration in Enugu State, in keeping with its commitment to the welfare of the civil servants and retirees in the state, has approved the setting aside of N100 million every month for the gradual payment of gratuities to state’s retired civil servants, totaling N1.2 billion a year. The decision was part…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share